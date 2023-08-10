Corey Taylor says some people in Iowa are “ashamed” of Slipknot

Slipknot might be one of the most iconic metal bands out there, but frontman Corey Taylor has said that some people in their home state of Iowa are “ashamed” of them.

In an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, he says: “We were judged for so fucking long about who we were, I mean we came from The Fringe and what we represented was something that, to do this day, is still anathema to a lot of people in Iowa.

He brings up the conservative beliefs held by many in the state, which he describes as being “very red” and pro-Republican in the present day, whereas it used to be more divided between Republicans and Democrats.

“There are a lot of people in Iowa that are very ashamed of the fact that Slipknot comes from there and it’s because of this newfound Resurgence and conservative bullshit.”

Even people he’s known for 30 years will “side-eye” him, he went on to explain, while also describing people who are “just hanging on you know, like they just don’t want to accept the fact that they didn’t want it [success] as much as we did”.

Taylor said that while Slipknot were lucky to get the big break they did, there were some bands in the scene who didn’t have the same drive.

He said: “I’m not going to sit here and say that they didn’t deserve it because there were a lot of great bands in this scene that we came out of, but for whatever reason, they didn’t push hard enough and even when we did make it, and we tried to shine that spotlight on the Des Moines scene, because it was almost in a weird way like a pseudo Seattle moment.

“Everybody who we tried to help blew it, they just didn’t fucking want it as much as we did you know.”

You can watch the interview here: