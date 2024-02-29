logo
The Kinks’ Dave Davies blasts claims that Jimmy Page played on You Really Got Me, says Eddie Kramer was “misquoted”

“I’m so tired of reporters getting it wrong,” Davies adds.

Dave Davies and Eddie Kramer and Jimmy Page

Image: Al Pereira / Bobby Bank / Mike Coppola / Getty Images

 
The Kinks guitarist Dave Davies has once again refuted claims of Jimmy Page’s involvement in the band’s 1964 hit song You Really Got Me.

The long-standing debate of Page’s involvement on the track was recently revived after Guitar World published an interview with seasoned producer Eddie Kramer. In it, Kramer was quoted as saying: “I met Jimmy while he was working with the Kinks in the early ‘60s when they were doing You Really Got Me. I know the Davies brothers will say otherwise, but I recall seeing Jimmy coming in and doing an overdub on that song. There’s some contention about that, but that’s how I remember it.”

Arguing that Kramer was “misquoted”, Davies wrote on X: “I demand an immediate retraction from Guitar World and Guitar. I spoke to Eddie Kramer yesterday, and he denies ever saying that Jimmy Page played on the Kinks’ You Really Got Me. I played all the guitar parts on YRGM; Ed Kramer told me yesterday he was misquoted.”

“I’m so tired of reporters getting it wrong,” he added.

The guitarist then followed up with a text message he received from Kramer, with the latter saying: “My memories of the sessions I was on as a tape operator in the early ’60s for the Kinks are of me standing next to your amp when you hit a big chord and I jumped about a foot off the ground as I had never heard such a loud amp in my life up until then!”

Back in 2014, Page too denied his involvement in You Really Got Me, calling the misunderstanding the “result of internet meddling and muddling” [via Rolling Stone].

“Yes, I was on The Who’s I Can’t Explain. I wasn’t on You Really Got Me, but I did play on the Kinks’ records. That’s all I’m going to say about it. But every time I do an interview, people ask me about You Really Got Me. So maybe somebody can correct Wikipedia so people won’t keep asking me.”

