David Beckham pokes fun at City fan Noel Gallagher’s new red signature model

Football legend David Beckham just couldn’t resist trolling diehard Manchester City fan Noel Gallagher about the ‘perfect colour’ of his latest signature model.

The former Manchester United player took to Instagram on Tuesday to send a cheeky jibe the rocker’s way, following the release of what’s apparently a very red, and very un-Citizen-like signature electric guitar.

The 47-year-old shared (via Instagram Stories) a picture of Gallagher posing with his new Gibson signature ES-355, along with a caption that teased “Need one of these mate u picked the perfect color”.

The former Oasis guitarist is known to be one of Manchester City’s most famous supporters and the pair’s unlikely friendship was born after they both guested in the same episode of The Graham Norton Show back in 2015.

Launched after months of teasing, the Noel Gallagher 1960 signature model features extensive historically-accurate appointments and ageing carried out by the Murphy Lab.

Limited to just 200 models worldwide, the guitar lists for a pretty sum of $9,999.

Gallagher has said of the recreation, “Fuck me, what a guitar!”, adding: “I’ve actually sent my main one back to storage, something I haven’t done since the day I bought it… that’s how good it is!”

The ES-355 joins a signature Epiphone Riviera model for Gallagher, a tribute to the 1983 original that featured in the music video for the iconic Oasis track, Don’t Look Back In Anger.

The Riviera will be a little more widely available and accessible to the common folk at $899.