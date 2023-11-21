Mark Knopfler of Dire Straits is selling 120 pieces of gear – including the 1983 Les Paul he used on Money For Nothing and Brothers in Arms

Dire Straits frontman and guitarist Mark Knopfler is auctioning off more than 120 pieces of gear, with 25 percent of proceeds going to charity.

The collection of guitars and amps spans includes the 1983 Gibson Les Paul that Knopfler used to record the hits Money For Nothing and Brothers In Arms, which he also played on stage at Live Aid in 1985.

“I hope they all get played,” Knopfler tells the BBC. “I don’t think they do too well living in a case all their lives.”

The auction will take place on January 31 at Christie’s in London and the items have a variety of price points. One 1959 Gibson Les Paul with a sunburst finish is estimated to be worth between £300,000 to £500,000, while a mandolin that was previously owned by blues legend Yank Rachell, is going for around £300 to £500.

“I like the cheap ones as much as the expensive ones,” says Knopfler.

When asked why he decided to part with the instruments, he adds: “I think it’s just age.

“I’m looking now at about 20 guitars that I use to make records and there are at least 100 other ones that aren’t going to get played. We’ve had great times together, so I am sad to see some of them go – but I’ve got enough left to play. More than enough.”

Before the guitars and amps are sold, they will go on display in both London and New York. The proceeds from their sale will be donated to charities including the Red Cross, the wildlife conservationists Tusk and children’s charity Brave Hearts of the North East.