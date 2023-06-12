logo
Does Donald Trump play a Gibson? Photo of guitar case taken in Mar-a-Lago raid causes debate

The photo shows a Gibson case sitting next to some secret documents.

 
Donald Trump

Credit: Getty Images / US Justice Department

A photo taken at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence shows that the ex-president of the USA owns a Gibson guitar case. But what could be inside?

Guitarists online have found themselves highly amused at the idea of Trump twanging away on a Gibson, and many are dying to know what guitar was inside the mysterious brown leather soft case which was captured in a newly shared photo.

The image was taken at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida, and was reportedly sent to an unnamed Trump staffer by Walt Nauta, a former aide of the ex-President, in December 2021 (as reported by Guitar World).

The photo has now emerged as part of a 49-page indictment document issued by the Department of Justice. It shows allegations relating to Trump’s storage and concealment of classified material, which could have implications for national security.

Despite the obvious concerns about the image, guitarists online are now playing a game of What’s Inside That Case?

Guitarist Will Stratton took to Twitter to debate where the guitar could of come from, possibly suggesting it was a gift from right-wing rocker, Ted Nugent, who Trump has previously referred to as a “handsome devil”. He also guesses that it could be a goldtop Les Paul.

Other users on Twitter can’t believe that the guitar actually belongs to the former POTUS:

Folk musician Anthony D’Amato also jokes, “Yes, illegally keeping classified documents out in the open and strewn all over the floor is bad, but let’s not lose sight of Trump’s most egregious offence: keeping a Gibson in a softshell case.”

There are some plausible theories circulating the internet as to the nature of what’s in that brown case, but we here at Guitar.com have our own: It could be that the guitar was gifted to Donald Trump by former Gibson CEO Henry Juszkiewicz – a known Republican supporter – prior to his departure from the company in 2018. This is, of course, pure speculation, and it’s likely we’ll never know the guitar’s true origins.

This isn’t the first time discussion around Trump being a guitarist has arisen – back in April, his NFT release caused debate as it featured an image of him playing an electric guitar. The images were featured in the second release of Trump’s digital trading cards, priced at $99 a card. But the tremolo on the guitar shown in the image appeared to be a technically inaccurate depiction.

You can read the full indictment document here.

