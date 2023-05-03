Dustie Waring dropped from Between the Buried and Me tour following sexual assault allegations

The band took to social media to confirm the news

Content warning: the following article discusses sexual assault

Between the Buried and Me guitarist Dustie Waring has been dropped from the band’s forthcoming Parallax II tour, following allegations of sexual assault.

The allegations first arose on the Between the Buried and Me subreddit, where an anonymous user accused Waring of rape, and shared screenshots of an alleged conversation with the guitarist.

Waring then took to Instagram Stories to deny the allegations.

“I have recently been made aware of allegations from 5 years ago which were posted this weekend on Reddit,” Waring wrote. “I do not condone non-consensual sex and have never acted without consent in any part of my private life or maliciously taken advantage of anyone.

“These allegations have come as a complete shock, having dedicated my life to being of service to people that need help in many forms of recovery,” he continued. “I will therefore be taking some time to spend with my family to focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety which will include sitting out the Parallax II tour.”

“With the exception of this statement, I will be dealing with this matter privately with my bandmates and discussing any future action with my lawyer in order to protect myself and my family.”

There have been no further developments regarding the allegation, however, BTBAM have taken to social media themselves to confirm that Waring has indeed been dropped from the tour, and will be replaced by a session guitarist.

BTBAM are due to start their tour on 16 June in Charleston, South Carolina.