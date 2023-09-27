Dustie Waring returns to stage with Between The Buried And Me following rape allegations

Guitarist Dustie Waring has returned to the stage with Between The Buried And Me following rape allegations that surfaced in May earlier this year.

At the time, he stepped back from the band’s Parallax II tour, which kicked off in June, but has now rejoined them for his first show since the allegations arose at Furnace Fest on 24 September.

Waring has denied the allegations, which were first shared on the Between The Buried And Me subreddit. An anonymous user accused him of rape, and also shared screenshots of an alleged conversation with the guitarist.

Waring then shared the following statement: “I have recently been made aware of allegations from 5 years ago which were posted this weekend on Reddit. I do not condone non-consensual sex and have never acted without consent in any part of my private life or maliciously taken advantage of anyone.”

He continued, “These allegations have come as a complete shock, having dedicated my life to being of service to people that need help in many forms of recovery. I will therefore be taking some time to spend with my family to focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety which will include sitting out the Parallax II tour.

“With the exception of this statement, I will be dealing with this matter privately with my bandmates and discussing any future action with my lawyer in order to protect myself and my family.”

Waring recently shared footage of his performance at Furnace Fest to Instagram, which has been met with backlash. The entire moderation team for Between The Buried And Me’s Discord channel has since stepped down, according to NME.

Waring’s lawyer, Chad Diamond, provided a statement to MetalSucks on 25 September following the show: “Mr. Waring has always maintained his innocence regarding the false allegations against him. He has met those accusations head-on with the truth, and the facts speak for themselves. He has put this unfortunate situation behind him and is thrilled to finally get back to making music.”