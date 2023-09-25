This week’s essential new guitar tracks: Chelsea Wolfe, Dolly Parton, The Breeders and more

Welcome again to Weekly Guitar Essentials, your roundup of 10 of the best new guitar-driven tracks from the past seven days, from the biggest names to some artist you might never heard before, this is everything you need to keep your finger on the pulse of guitar culture!

This week, we have everything from bleak noise rock to new wave royalty to Dolly Parton. Check out each track below, or the full playlist over on our Spotify.

Chelsea Wolfe – Dusk

When the first few notes of a new Chelsea Wolfe track sound like Sunn O))), you know you’re in for a treat. Huge textures underpin her ethereal vocals, along with beautiful, heavily layered guitars. The shattered glass imagery in the cover and video is apt, really: Dusk is as shimmering as it is destructive.

Voxtrot – Another Fire

Indie-pop stalwarts Voxtrot are back – and not just for a reunion tour. The band have recorded a handful of new tracks, the first of which is the anthemic and sparkly Another Fire – it follows a rather lengthy break, as their last new single arrived all the way back in 2009.

Soccer Mommy – Losing My Religion

All of Soccer Mommy’s new Karaoke Night covers EP is great, but a highlight is the closer, a slow and moody (or, well, slower and moodier) take on the REM classic Losing My Religion. Her take on the song is sparse but no less engaging, as a distant synth repeats the mandolin line and raw, clean electric guitars churn through the chords.

The Breeders – Divine Mascis

Alt-rock royalty The Breeders have just released an extensive 30th anniversary reissue of Last Splash, and hidden away in the bonus tracks is a reworked version of Divine Hammer. Divine Mascis, as its title implies, features J Mascis’ understated vocals and blazing guitar skills, as well as a video in which he stares into the very depths of your soul. Is he a benevolent divine figure? We’d best hope so…

Duran Duran feat. Nile Rodgers – Black Moonlight

There’s clearly something about longtime collaborations like the one between Nile Rodgers and Duran Duran that just means things click between the players. Nile Rodgers’ guitar playing is as pristine and fun as ever, bringing a joyously lively energy to this new track from the new wave legends.

KEN Mode – A Reluctance Of Being

Noise-rockers KEN Mode’s new album VOID has arrived only year after the excellent NULL, but that’s not slowed them down when it comes to making uncompromising, brutal music. On A Reluctance Of Being fuzzed-out guitars build towering, horrible spires through which vocals and saxaphone weave.

Blink-182 – One More Time

If you know the circumstances behind Tom Delonge’s return to Blink-182, then the video for One More Time and the song itself will likely both hit you pretty hard: it’s a charming and hearfelt love letter to the many, many years Barker, Hoppus and DeLonge have spent making music together,

Dolly Parton feat. Linda Perry – What’s Up?

Dolly Parton’s feature-stacked album Rockstar is still on its way, and we have it to thank for the existence of Dolly Parton harmonising with the track’s writer and original singer Linda Perry.

Johnny Marr – Somewhere

Johnny Marr is gearing up to celebrate 10 years of a solo career with his new compilation record Spirit Power, and in anticipation has released the single Somewhere. Decidedly more upbeat than his work with The Smiths, Somewhere features some immaculate guitar production.

Teeth Of The Sea – Butterfly House

Oddball psychedelic group Teeth Of The Sea have a new record on the way, Hive – which lists Italo Disco, Vangelis, Nurse With Wound and everything in between as sonic touchstones, so expect weirdness. The single Butterfly House is of particular interest to this publication, though, because of the utterly unhinged lead guitar that takes over the back half of the track.

Hear the full playlist: