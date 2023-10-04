logo
News

“They made about $9 million on this video and they couldn’t even give us a guitar!” The stars of Fender’s viral Game of Thrones video didn’t get to keep their instruments

Scott Ian, Nuno Bettencourt, Tom Morello and Brad Paisley got to play some ultra-high-end six-strings for the shoot.

Scott Ian of Anthrax performs

Image: Roy Rochlin / Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

The stars who participated in Fender’s viral Game of Thrones theme song cover video back then did, in fact, not get to keep those prized guitars, according to Scott Ian.

The video, released in 2019 to promote the Fender Custom Shop Sigil Collection of Games of Thrones themed guitars, has since amassed more than 40 million views, though the Anthrax guitarist says in a recent fan Q&A that none of the artists featured – Tom Morello, Nuno Bettencourt, Brad Paisley and himself – actually got to bring home those bespoke six-strings.

“We all thought that that was kind of going to be the thing at the end of the session,” Ian says [via Guitar World]. “That we would each get to have the one we played, because [usually] that’s what happens.”

“I’ll let you in on a little secret,” Ian adds. “A couple of weeks later, we all get a very nice email from Fender… about how many millions of views this thing has gotten and how many of these custom, very expensive [guitars they sold].

“Like very expensive, like I think the Lannister one was like 40 grand or something [The guitar costs $30,000].”

“They sold a fuck-ton of these custom-built guitars based on this video and they’re like, ‘Thank you so much for doing this for us,’ and all that.”

“So I get a text from Nuno, not five minutes after these emails… and he’s like… ‘These motherfuckers!’ He goes, ‘I just did the math. They made about nine-million dollars on this fucking video we made and they couldn’t even give us a guitar!’ I’m like, ‘Hey brother, you’re preaching to the choir! I’m with you.’”

Despite the exchange, Ian maintains that he has “nothing bad to say about Fender”: “I play Jackson guitars and EVH amps and it’s all under the Fender umbrella and they’ve treated me very, very fantastically over the years.”

Though that does not stop the musician from wishing that he’d got to hold on to the guitar — which is completely relatable given how stunning they look (and sound).

Fender Game Of Thrones Sigil Collection
Image: Fender

“Damn it, I want one of those,” Ian quips. “Because I was playing that Stark Telecaster and it sounded great.”

Related Artists

AnthraxScott Ian

Related Brands

FenderFender Custom Shop

Trending Now

1

Squier Paranormal Rascal Bass – the perfect bass for guitar players?

2

The Gear Used By Randy Rhoads on Blizzard of Ozz

3

Cause & Effects: An effects builder’s guide to getting experimental with guitar pedals

4

Orange OR30 review: the loudest 30-watt amp on the planet?

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: MXR Duke Of Tone

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.