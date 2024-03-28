Gibson Brands Inc. is now just Gibson again, to reflect its “focus and objective to make the best guitars in our history”

As Gibson Brands, Inc. celebrates 130 years of being in the instrument-making business, President and CEO Cesar Gueikian has announced that the brand has returned to its original name, Gibson.

“We are in music, with instruments, sound, and media across our brands,” says Gueikian in a statement commemorating the occasion. “We are one of the most iconic companies in music. Artists have chosen us to create genres of music and continually choose Gibson and our brands.”

“As we celebrate 130 years since Orville Gibson started making instruments, I firmly believe that our best years are ahead of us. We are Gibson. Our craftspeople, our global team, our artists, and our fans, together are Gibson.”

“In line with this, and to celebrate 130 years, we have changed our name from Gibson Brands back to Gibson, consistent with our focus and objective to make the best guitars in our history.”

Gueikian’s latest statement echoes his previous comments about a need for Gibson to shift their focus back to making guitars. Last October, the executive claimed that the company’s former leaders had ‘lost focus’ of what’s at the heart of the brand, saying: “The prior ownership group had gone into consumer audio; let’s call it consumer electronics and consumer audio.”

“And that’s what led to my hypothesis of sorts, that maybe there’s an opportunity here because they’re losing focus of what makes Gibson Gibson – which is making the best guitars ever made.”

Despite the name change, Gibson remains home to a family of brands including Gibson, as well as many of the world’s most recognisable music brands including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger, MESA/Boogie, and the Gibson Pro Audio division, KRK Systems.

Earlier this year, the guitar giant opened the doors of its first-ever flagship store outside of the US. Featuring hundreds of electric and acoustic guitars across Gibson’s portfolio of brands, the Gibson Garage London is a space that Gueikian hopes can become a “hangout spot” for musicians of all backgrounds, abilities and styles.

