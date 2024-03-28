logo
News

Gibson Brands Inc. is now just Gibson again, to reflect its “focus and objective to make the best guitars in our history”

“I firmly believe that our best years are ahead of us,” says President and CEO Cesar Gueikian.

Gibson Garage

Image: Gibson

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

As Gibson Brands, Inc. celebrates 130 years of being in the instrument-making business, President and CEO Cesar Gueikian has announced that the brand has returned to its original name, Gibson.

“We are in music, with instruments, sound, and media across our brands,” says Gueikian in a statement commemorating the occasion. “We are one of the most iconic companies in music. Artists have chosen us to create genres of music and continually choose Gibson and our brands.”

“As we celebrate 130 years since Orville Gibson started making instruments, I firmly believe that our best years are ahead of us. We are Gibson. Our craftspeople, our global team, our artists, and our fans, together are Gibson.”

“In line with this, and to celebrate 130 years, we have changed our name from Gibson Brands back to Gibson, consistent with our focus and objective to make the best guitars in our history.”

Gueikian’s latest statement echoes his previous comments about a need for Gibson to shift their focus back to making guitars. Last October, the executive claimed that the company’s former leaders had ‘lost focus’ of what’s at the heart of the brand, saying: “The prior ownership group had gone into consumer audio; let’s call it consumer electronics and consumer audio.”

“And that’s what led to my hypothesis of sorts, that maybe there’s an opportunity here because they’re losing focus of what makes Gibson Gibson – which is making the best guitars ever made.”

Despite the name change, Gibson remains home to a family of brands including Gibson, as well as many of the world’s most recognisable music brands including Epiphone, Kramer, Steinberger, MESA/Boogie, and the Gibson Pro Audio division, KRK Systems.

Earlier this year, the guitar giant opened the doors of its first-ever flagship store outside of the US. Featuring hundreds of electric and acoustic guitars across Gibson’s portfolio of brands, the Gibson Garage London is a space that Gueikian hopes can become a “hangout spot” for musicians of all backgrounds, abilities and styles.

Browse the latest in the Gibson lineup.

Related Brands

Gibson

Trending Now

1

A Taylor Swift fan was going to sell a signed guitar to pay for her wedding – until fellow Swifties stepped in to help

2

Meet Noah Levine: the 21-year Berklee dropout touring the world with Noah Kahan

3

More unusual cheap guitars that rock stars started their careers on

4

Beetronics Nectar review – a versatile ‘tone sweetener’ that will enhance any pedalboard

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.