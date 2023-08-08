Gibson Garage London to arrive in early 2024

Plug-in and play more than 300 electric and acoustic guitars from the Gibson Family of brands, catch live performances and more at the 4,500 square feet flagship store.

Gibson has announced the upcoming launch of a new Gibson Garage in London, the brand’s first-ever flagship store outside of the US.

Described as the “ultimate guitar experience and destination for music lovers across the globe”, the Gibson Garage is a one-stop-shop for music lovers, guitar players and seasoned professionals alike to explore the brand’s 130-year history.

Opening early next year, and located in Historic London just off Oxford Street, the Gibson Garage London occupies a whopping 4,500 square feet of retail space. Inside, you can plug-in and play more than 300 electric and acoustic guitars from Gibson Custom Shop to Epiphone, as well as explore the entire collection of MESA/Boogie amplifiers, Maestro pedals, and more.

Visitors can also design their own Made-to-Measure guitar in the Gibson Custom Shop Murphy Lab, experience live performances, catch a live taping of one of the award-winning Gibson TV series, and enjoy captivating, interactive storytelling and memorabilia inside the historic space. If you want to bring a piece of history home, the shop also offers one-of-a-kind limited edition guitars, gear and accessories, as well as exclusive apparel collaborations.

Cesar Gueikian, Gibson President and CEO, states, “When we first began designing the Gibson Garage, our global flagship, we asked ourselves, ‘What do we want our fans to experience when walking into Gibson?’ We imagined an immersive dream space where fans walk in and say, ‘Wow, this is the place that Gibson should have always had!’”

“The Garage we built in Nashville is an exciting place to experience Gibson music and lifestyle through instruments, sound, media, and apparel. The Garage is designed to be a part of the local music community with a live stage featuring performances and events from icons and emerging artists on any given day of the week.

“The Gibson Garage in Nashville has had an extraordinary impact on the music scene in addition to becoming a global music destination and we are thrilled to bring the Garage to London. As one of the most cosmopolitan cities in the world, London has always been an influential musical ecosystem and became an obvious choice of where to open our next Gibson Garage.”

More details on Gibson Garage London will be announced in the months ahead.

Meanwhile, Gibson Garage Nashville is located at 209 10th Avenue South Nashville, TN (Cummins Station-street level) and is open daily Monday-Saturday from 11am-6pm and from 12-6 pm on Sunday.

