Guns N’ Roses unveils trippy AI-generated music video for The General

Guns N’ Roses have released an AI-generated music video for their new single The General, and it’s as trippy as you’d probably expect.

Produced with Dan Potter, creative director of London-based studio Creative Works, the video consists of live footage interspersed with animated sequences that were created using artificial intelligence.

“Between the concert footage, [the video] dives into the subconscious of a young boy who stares down the monsters of dark childhood memories, blurring worlds in the process,” the band explains on their website. “The result is unlike anything the band has done before and continues a longstanding historic tradition of bold visuals from Guns N’ Roses.”

“This was a collaboration between real designers and artificial designers, and the inspiration came from within the band.”

Watch the music video below.

The General, which arrived last December, was originally released as the B-side to Guns N’ Roses’ limited-edition seven-inch vinyl record single, Perhaps.

AI-powered art has been the talk of the town of late, though artists have been divided on its use, with opponents lamenting the way the technology takes away from the “human” aspect of creative work.

On the flipside, TikTok has recently rolled out a generative AI songmaking tool that is able to generate catchy tunes from text prompts, aided by BLOOM, BigScience’s open multilingual language model. Users will be presented with a choice AI-generated song to use, as well as being able to shift the song’s genre.