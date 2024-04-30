“So many memories gone”: Harry Styles guitarist wants airline to be “held responsible” after her beloved Martin is destroyed

Harry Styles‘ guitarist Madi Diaz has called out Delta Airlines for allegedly destroying her beloved 20-year-old Martin acoustic guitar.

Diaz shared several photos and videos of the damaged guitar on social media in a post that has since gone viral, in which she also called for the airline to be “held responsible” for wrecking an instrument of such sentimental value.

READ MORE: Martin Guitars CEO Thomas Ripsam on embracing radical change

Diaz writes in the first social media post that she discovered the damage when she opened the case to practice the day before leaving for a tour with Kacey Musgraves.

“Starting tour with Kacey Musgraves tomorrow and opened my guitar case to practice and found this,” she writes. “The damage is beyond. How could this happen. Delta needs to know they can’t treat instruments like this,” she says.

In another post, she adds: “Truly devastated by the damage done by Delta to my 20-year-old martin guitar. So many memories just gone. Absolutely beyond devastated. Delta needs to be held responsible.”

“From my dorm room in college to stages with Harry Styles this guitar has been with me through all of it,” she goes on. “Delta I’m truly devastated by the treatment of my instrument. [It’s an] insurmountable loss. I don’t know how to begin to replace something like this.

“I bought the most heavy duty case I could find. My theory for 20 years was that our instruments are meant to travel to help tell our stories. Lesson learned? I’m not in the position to financially handle renting gear wherever I go – but I’m also not in the position to lose so much.”

Truly devastated by the damage done by @Delta to my 20 year old martin guitar. So many memories just gone. Absolutely beyond devastated. Please repost. @Delta needs to be held responsible. pic.twitter.com/GBrMg2RmZG — madi diaz (@madidiaz) April 27, 2024

From my dorm room in college to stages with @Harry_Styles this guitar has been with me through ALL OF IT. @Delta I’m truly devastated by the treatment of my instrument. Insurmountable loss. Idk how to begin to replace something like this. pic.twitter.com/aOR3lTIheE — madi diaz (@madidiaz) April 27, 2024

I bought the most heavy duty case I could find. My theory for 20 years was that our instruments are meant to travel to help tell our stories. Lesson learned? I’m not in the position to financially handle renting gear wherever I go-but I’m also not in the position to lose so much. — madi diaz (@madidiaz) April 28, 2024

Delta Airlines has not yet provided a public response.

Diaz joined Styles’ backing band last year for the European leg of his world tour, Love On Tour. She has also been performing as a solo artist for many years.