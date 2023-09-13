logo
News

“I maybe have five years left”: Corey Taylor describes Slipknot tours as “hard fucking work”

Touring is taking its toll on Taylor, who turns 50 in December.

Corey Taylor of Slipknot performing live wearing a mask

Image: Carlos Castro/Europa Press via Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Corey Taylor has opened up about the demands of touring with Slipknot, describing it as “hard fucking work”.

Taylor, who’s been frontman of the masked metal icons since 1997, turns 50 in December and said in the summer that he thinks he has “maybe five years left” of touring with the band at the same level.

And in a new interview with Rock Feed, he expands on previous comments, and discusses his physical ailments. He says, “I’ve already said that physically I maybe have five years left, but at the same time, I go out of my way to really try to take care of myself”.

“Now I have a lot of fucking miles on me. It’s hard for me. People don’t realise this, but when I walk, I’m almost in constant pain. It’s the knees, it’s my feet. I have a broken toe on this foot. I have gout across my feet. It gets up into my joints and shit. Yeah, it’s tough. I’m not as nimble as I used to be. I’m not 35 anymore. It’s hard, but there are ways to do shows that don’t require being that crazy now.”

Also in the interview, he explains how “travel doesn’t lend itself to being healthy” because you “eat like shit” and “sleep like shit”.

He adds, “Even a guy at my level, it’s not always laid-out catering and the best food and the best people. Sometimes it’s a soggy sandwich at 12:30 in the morning, and you’re looking at it, going, ‘If I put this in my body, I’m gonna throw up’.

“People don’t fucking get that. You know why they think that? It’s because that’s all they see on Instagram, on TikTok, on this and that, and you’re seeing the commercials. There have been times we’ve gotten off stage, we’ve gone right to the airport, flown out. We don’t sleep until seven the next day. And now we’re just all [exhausted].”

This year, Slipknot have been on the road in support of their latest album, 2022’s The End, So Far. Meanwhile, Taylor’s second solo album CMFT2 is out on Friday (15 September), and he’ll be embarking on a solo tour around the UK and Europe in November.

Related Artists

Corey TaylorSlipknot

Related Tags

#Corey Taylor#Slipknot

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

We take some of the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores, and explore the racks and pedal cabinets to learn about their gear highs and lows, the instruments that have defined their journeys and the guitars that they just can't live without.

Latest: S1 E01 Bartees Strange

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In just 60 seconds we'll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you'll need to make an informed decision about a product - no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Latest: Positive Grid Spark GO

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon, featuring your favourite artists and gear - sign up for our newsletter to always be in the know!

New series launching 13 Sep

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.