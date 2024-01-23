logo
News

Iconic Guitars announces layoffs and “reorganisation”, blames alleged incomplete BC Rich purchase order

Iconic Guitars was made the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) of the limited-edition Stranger Things Warlock model.

Guitar.com logo on a green background with the word "news" written repeatedly

Image: Guitar.com

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Iconic Guitars will lay off some of its staff as part of a new structural “reorganisation”. It alleges one of the key factors behind the move as BC Rich‘s neglect of a purchase order of 400 Stranger Things Warlock guitars.

In a video posted to YouTube on Friday (19 January), Iconic Guitars founder Kevin Proctor explains the reason behind the sudden layoffs and restructuring which has resulted in ceasing operations in its Carlsbad, California facility and the firing of all staff there.

“We’re a very tight-knit group of people here… Yesterday was probably one of the most difficult days I’ve ever had emotionally,” Proctor states in the video.

You can watch the full video below:

One of the core reasons for the move, he explains, is the alleged failure of BC Rich to complete a purchase order.

BC Rich made Iconic Guitars the OEM (original equipment manufacturer) of the limited-edition Stranger Things Warlock guitar – which main character Eddie Munson plays Master of Puppets on in the Season 4 finale. According to Proctor, BC Rich commissioned Iconic to produce a 400-guitar run. However, due to lack of demand, 200 got cancelled despite preparations already being made.

“We never finished the Stranger Things [Warlocks]”, Proctor says. “[BC Rich] just stopped the purchase order and so we’ve still got cases and guitars, and I get it you’ve got to pivot on the demand thing… but I’ve got inventory that is unallocated because the purchase order has essentially been neglected and ditched.”

“The company BC Rich [has] defaulted on [its] agreement with us,” he continues.

“I utilised a lot of my personal relationships with suppliers to get things moving based on a forecast of what we were going to do that I’ve since had to cancel, thus tarnishing my name reputation.”

Guitar.com has reached out to BC Rich for comment.

Related Brands

BC RichIconic Guitars

Related Tags

#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

NAMM 2024: The latest rumours and biggest guitar gear announcements from this year’s show

2

Jackson Pro Plus Series Dinky DKA – the perfect shred guitar?

3

Fender Mike McCready Stratocaster – the ultimate accessible relic Strat?

4

How Sleater-Kinney have “embraced, protected and preserved that strangeness” for 30 years

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E14: Beetronics Nectar

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E5: Dallas Green

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.