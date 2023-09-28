“It is being inspected and documented for a special collaboration”: Joe Bonamassa teases Martin signature model

Joe Bonamassa has suggested that he has a Martin signature model in the works.

The blues guitarist shares a photo to his Instagram of his 1941 Martin model in its case on a plane, strapped into its own seat. According to the caption, they were on a flight bound for Nazareth, Pennsylvania.

“Up early this morning. My 1941 Martin 000-45 is heading back to Nazareth, Pennsylvania for the first time in 82 years,” he writes. “It was discovered a few years ago in Costa Mesa, California after it walked into a Guitar Center. This guitar is one of the cleanest examples in the world hence the seat for it. It is being inspected and documented for a special collaboration that Nerdville and Martin are doing next year.”

Recently, Bonamassa also shared his thoughts on the vintage guitar market, urging people to take their time and not rush any buying decisions.

“The vintage guitar market is a public pool filled with bull sharks and if you’re not careful, you’ll be consumed, lock, stock and barrel by said bull sharks,” he explains. “Here’s the thing, when you decide you want to start a collection, take your time. This whole thing didn’t happen overnight. You [have to] methodically research things – not only do you want to methodically research things, you want to handle as many authentic guitars as you possibly can because the books are not absolutions.

He also made headlines this month by arguing for higher stage volumes, reasoning that the biggest threat to “guitar mankind” as being “the notion that stage volumes need to be lower than the volume in which we speak”.

He continues, “I think that does wonders… for kind of siphoning the midrange and the tone out of guitar players rigs, you know?… It may sound fine in the ears… but in reality what’s coming out of the house is not certainly, to quote a friend, ‘not better for being lower in volume’ it’s at best the same if not a little bit worse”.

Bonamassa is set to release a new album, Blues Deluxe Vol. 2, next Friday.