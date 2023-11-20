Josh Homme shares dig Elton John made ahead of the pair’s Glastonbury clash

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has shared the dig Elton John aimed at him ahead of their clash at Glastonbury 2023.

On the final night of the festival in June, John headlined the Pyramid Stage in what was purportedly his last-ever UK performance, while Homme and his band headlined the Other Stage.

And in a new interview with ITV News, Homme joked that competing with John – who he worked with on the track Fairweather Friends from QOTSA’s 2013 album …Like Clockwork – for an audience was “lunacy” in hindsight.

He added, “I saw him right before the show, and he very lovingly looked into my eyes and said, [takes on English accent] ‘Josh – enjoy playing to all three of those people’.”

And when onstage at Glastonbury, Homme jokingly introduced himself by saying, “Hello Glastonbury, my name is Elton John,” being met with cheers from attendees.

As well as contributing with Homme on Fairweather Friends, John is a fan of Them Crooked Vultures, the supergroup Homme formed with Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones, and it was through his love for them that he discovered QOTSA.

Also in the interview, Homme shared that he’s “all clear” from cancer, months after he revealed his diagnosis, and discussed the “heartache” he’s experienced over the last year and a half.

Homme said, explaining that a lot of people he knew – including Taylor Hawkins and Mark Lanegan – have died in that timeframe, “I had a little heartache, and I had a little of this and a little of that. But also I’ve never learned so much so quickly. So I’m sort of thankful for it all at the end, because I feel closer to the things that I truly love.”

He also paid tribute to his children, saying that he feels “the best I’ve felt all year,” with daughter Camille and sons Orrin and Wolf helping them through a difficult period.

You can watch the interview with Homme here: