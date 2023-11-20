logo
News

Josh Homme shares dig Elton John made ahead of the pair’s Glastonbury clash

It was all in good humour; the pair have worked together before.

Josh Homme Elton John split image

Image: Jim Dyson/Kevin Kane via Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Queens of the Stone Age frontman Josh Homme has shared the dig Elton John aimed at him ahead of their clash at Glastonbury 2023.

On the final night of the festival in June, John headlined the Pyramid Stage in what was purportedly his last-ever UK performance, while Homme and his band headlined the Other Stage.

And in a new interview with ITV News, Homme joked that competing with John – who he worked with on the track Fairweather Friends from QOTSA’s 2013 album …Like Clockwork – for an audience was “lunacy” in hindsight.

He added, “I saw him right before the show, and he very lovingly looked into my eyes and said, [takes on English accent] ‘Josh – enjoy playing to all three of those people’.”

And when onstage at Glastonbury, Homme jokingly introduced himself by saying, “Hello Glastonbury, my name is Elton John,” being met with cheers from attendees.

As well as contributing with Homme on Fairweather Friends, John is a fan of Them Crooked Vultures, the supergroup Homme formed with Dave Grohl and John Paul Jones, and it was through his love for them that he discovered QOTSA.

Also in the interview, Homme shared that he’s “all clear” from cancer, months after he revealed his diagnosis, and discussed the “heartache” he’s experienced over the last year and a half.

Homme said, explaining that a lot of people he knew – including Taylor Hawkins and Mark Lanegan – have died in that timeframe, “I had a little heartache, and I had a little of this and a little of that. But also I’ve never learned so much so quickly. So I’m sort of thankful for it all at the end, because I feel closer to the things that I truly love.”

He also paid tribute to his children, saying that he feels “the best I’ve felt all year,” with daughter Camille and sons Orrin and Wolf helping them through a difficult period.

You can watch the interview with Homme here:

Related Artists

Josh HommeQueens Of The Stone Age

Trending Now

1

Strymon Brig review: kicking the bucket in a digital realm

2

These are the best Early Black Friday guitar deals you can get TODAY

3

“The industry has a lot less power than a lot of people think” Meet Maxwell Varey, indie’s new working class guitar hero

4

Black Friday Guitar Deals 2023: top savings on guitars, effects and amps from the biggest retailers

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.