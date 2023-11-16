Matty Healy says it’s a “f**king outrage” The 1975 weren’t nominated for a Grammy

Matty Healy has said it’s a “fucking outrage” that The 1975 were snubbed at this year’s Grammy Awards.

The Manchester band’s frontman took a moment to express his displeasure at the nominations, which were announced last week, during a show in New York as part of their Still… At Their Very Best tour. They were eligible to be nominated for their 2022 album Being Funny In A Foreign Language.

“The fact we didn’t get nominated for a Grammy is a fucking outrage,” he told the audience. “And the reason people don’t say that is ’cause it’s not a very tasteful thing to say. But I’m way past tasteful.”

Healy continued: “Are you fucking mental?! Are they fucking mental?! A Brief Inquiry…, I Like It When You Sleep… – nothing. Fuck off! Dickheads. What the fuck are they on about?

“I mean, [2022 song] About You just on its own merits deserves a fucking Grammy. I mean, I don’t really care that much but it just winds me up.”

He then went on to argue that he wasn’t being “self-celebratory” before mentioning Kanye West, who he said was “one of [his] heroes”.

“You know what? You’ve gotta fucking believe in yourself. [West is] an awkward hero to have right now, I understand that. But separate the anti-Semitism – just think about the self-belief,” he pointed out.

“Literally tell me one band in the past four years that could do what we’re gonna do in the next three minutes.”

The 1975 have been nominated twice by the Recording Academy in the past, receiving nods for Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for 2016’s I Like It When You Sleep… and Best Rock Song for Give Yourself A Try.

The 67th Grammy Awards ceremony is due to take place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California on February 4.

In other The 1975 news, concert organisers in Malaysia have reportedly been told to introduce power kill switches at live shows following their controversial on-stage kiss at Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur last July.