Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite reminisces on “teenage idiocy” in the upcoming memoir Spaceships Over Glasgow

Mogwai frontman Stuart Braithwaite has announced his first-ever publication, his memoir Spaceships Over Glasgow.

Set to be released on 1 September via publisher White Rabbit, Braithwaite will reminisce in his book the misadventures of growing up something of a delinquent at school, while discovering the halcyon days of alternative music through Sonic Youth, My Bloody Valentine, and Jesus And Mary Chain.

The memoir will also cover the early formation of Mogwai as the provocatively named Pregnant Nun before the band relaunched themselves in 1995 as the Mogwai we know today.

“The process of researching it and writing it has been challenging but one that I’ve really enjoyed,” Braithwaite said of his upcoming memoir in a statement. “It’s incredibly exciting to be able to share it with the world.” In a more candid fashion, the guitarist described his memoir as “about my teenage idiocy, life in general, gigs and playing in Mogwai” on Twitter.

I am immensely proud to be releasing a book called Spaceships Over Glasgow on @WhiteRabbitBks on September the 1st. It’s about my teenage idiocy, life in general, gigs and playing in Mogwai. Check it out. https://t.co/YUo23FLsR6 pic.twitter.com/ihnpmQauY4 — stuart braithwaite (@plasmatron) April 13, 2022

Braithwaite recently spoke to Guitar.com about the success of Mogwai’s most recent release, the 2021 album As The Love Continues. “I’d have thought you were out of your mind,” he said of the news that the album had reached the number one spot on the UK Albums Chart for 2021.

“It’s been a really rough couple of years in almost every way, but for the band it’s been really good. We enjoyed making the album and it was great to have a focal point for the last year. It was really fun making it, a really enjoyable experience and the reaction to it has been amazing.”

More recently, Braithwaite weighed in on the controversial legacy of blues guitarist Eric Clapton, calling him a “complete joker” who had made a career of “copying Black musicians” while quoting [conservative British politician and scholar] Enoch Powell.