Alter Bridge rhythm section doesn’t get the credit it deserves, says Myles Kennedy

According to Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy, the band’s rhythm section doesn’t get the credit it deserves.

When it comes to the Orlando rockers, Kennedy and guitarist Mark Tremonti tend to get most of the attention, but Kennedy has highlighted the contribution of bassist Brian Marshall and drummer Scott Phillips.

And, in a recent interview with YouTuber Tim Louie, Kennedy says that Alter Bridge just wouldn’t be Alter Bridge without their influence.

“We are fortunate enough to stand on the shoulders of – in our opinion – one of the best rhythm sections in rock,” he says. “They just don’t get the credit.”

Marshall and Scott were both members of post-grunge quartet Creed along with Tremonti, and Kennedy describes the duo as being a great rhythm section back then, too. He says he remembers hearing them over two decades ago when he was with his old band The Mayfield Four.

“Scott’s pocket and Brian’s feel as a bass player… I remember the first time I heard them and really figured out what they had, it was about ’98. I was on tour with The Mayfield Four, you’re playing with those guys, and we were in San Diego,” he says.

“We were playing clubs back then. And I just went out during their soundcheck and it was just three of them jamming. And it was just like, ‘Oh, that pocket – that that rhythm section has something that’s so compelling.’”

Kennedy describes them as vital to the sound of Alter Bridge, too. He explains, “A lot of times, people don’t get that. They kind of they always focus on the melodic instruments or the guitar, whatever it is. But we really do feel like a lot of Alter Bridge is that rhythm section. It is that feel. If one of those guys weren’t in the equation, I feel I think it would sound and feel a lot different.”

You can watch the interview here: