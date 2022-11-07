Naked man spotted with a Fender Stratocaster caught and arrested in Ohio

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for walking naked with a Fender Stratocaster in Berea, Ohio.

According to Cleveland.com, The man was caught at 2:30 AM on 30 October at Eastland Road. The suspect, who was wearing only shoes, was quizzed by police and later taken to Cuyahoga County jail. He said he was travelling to Memphis and believed he was currently in Tennessee. He also reportedly claimed he was Jesus Christ.

He was confirmed not to have been under the influence of drugs and brought to Southwest General Health Center in Middleburg Height. After getting medically cleared and revealing his true identity, authorities found he was wanted in Chatham County, Georgia, for sexual assault.

Police also found a non-functioning ankle monitor under his sock. The man was allegedly disrespectful towards nursing staff, and racist towards police.

This isn’t the first time this year that someone carrying a guitar has caught the attention of local police. In January, Canadian police spotted a man stealing an $8,000 Gibson Custom Shop Les Paul, by shoving the neck of the guitar down his trousers as he left a guitar shop in Ontario.

The incident happened late December last year, but police started a search for him the following month. Police shared the CCTV footage of the theft, which showed the man’s rather ambitious ploy to fit an entire guitar into his trousers. Having failed to conceal the entire instrument this way, he then closes his jacket around the guitar and walks confidently – as confidently as a man with a 6 kilogram guitar in his trousers can walk – out of the shop.