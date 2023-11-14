logo
News

Pearl Jam’s Mike McCready admits he doesn’t know how to play the intro of Alive

“Stone Gossard does that so I don’t know how to do it!”

mike-mccready-sept-2023@2000x1500

Image: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Despite being one of Pearl Jam’s biggest songs – not to mention a staple of their live setlist since its release in 1991 – the intro of Alive has eluded guitarist Mike McCready until now. He doesn’t know how to play the track’s intro because Stone Gossard handles that part, he explains.

In a recent episode of Chris Shiflett’s Shred With Shifty, McCready was asked to walk the audience through the solo from the band’s debut single. However, when Shiflett asked him to play the intro, things took a turn.

“Stone [Gossard] does that so I don’t know how to do it”, McCready says, before attempting to play the first few bars.

“That’s the first time I’ve ever played it,” he exclaims. “I can’t wait to tell Stone I’ve almost figured his riff out on your podcast,” the guitarist says with a laugh.

Of course the guitarist then goes on to ace the solo, and surprisingly, according to McCready he doesn’t “do the solo the same live all the time”.

You can watch the full interaction below:

In more news, McCready revealed that he was playing his new Mexican-made signature Fender Strat on Pearl Jam’s recent tour.

McCready was seen playing a prototype version of his Roadworn Strat on tour earlier last year, and the finished product later became part of the Pearl Jam show, alongside his favourite 1960 Strat.

“I wanted to make sure I was playing this thing live so I could have the confidence to go, ‘Oh yeah it’s something that’s worth buying’,” says McCready. “I played it on Indifference, I played it on [Yellow] Ledbetter, Daughter… I’ve played it on six other songs. Strat-type songs, just to see if it can hold up to what my real 1960 does. And it does.”

Related Artists

Mike McCreadyPearl Jam

Related Tags

#Electric Guitars

Trending Now

1

Closing the chapter on Guitar Tales: A farewell from Deo Salvator

2

Fender Palomino Vintage review – a timely reminder of Fender’s acoustic heritage

3

“We’re a very loud band. The energy from that contributes to the way we play” How Dusk blend punk and Americana to create a three-guitar barnburner

4

“We can scream and wail to show rage, and also create these beautiful harmonies that show solidarity and love”: HAWXX on the pure catharsis of metal

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.