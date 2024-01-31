logo
Peter Frampton and Joe Bonamassa churn out reworked version of Humble Pie’s Four Day Creep

The pair of rockstars have reimagined the iconic opening track of Humble Pie’s 1971 Performance: Rockin’ the Fillmore album.

[L-R] Peter Frampton and Joe Bonamassa

Credit: Getty Images

 

Blues titan Joe Bonamassa has joined forces with Peter Frampton for a sharp reinvention of Humble Pie’s Four Day Creep.

Frampton played with Humble Pie between 1969 and 1971, and Four Day Creep originally appeared on the band’s 1971 Performance: Rockin’ the Fillmore live album. While the ’71 version captures a distinctively scrappy hard rock charm, the new version is markedly more refined.

Joe Bonamassa injects new life into a that’s over 50 years old, his charismatic guitar work and vocals perfectly amplifying the slick punch of the classic rock anthem.

While the original Four Day Creep continues to be a classic amongst Humble Pie fans, the reworking is a top-notch powerhouse of a rock anthem in it own right – and the clean, triumphant take on the reworking of the original closing guitar solo is the cherry on top.

Four Day Creep holds a special place in Frampton’s heart, having been the track chosen to open the 2001 Steve Marriott Tribute Concert in honour of his late bandmate. Frampton went on to add the track to his solo tour setlists.

Elsewhere, Bonamassa has recently been nominated for two awards at the 2024 Blues Music Awards. He’s up for best Blues Rock Album for his latest record Blues Deluxe Vol. 2 with debuted at #1 on the Billboard Blues Chart, as well as best Blues Rock Artist.

Frampton is embarking on yet another solo venture, recently unveiling more dates for his Never EVER Say Never Tour, a trek marking his magnificent 60-year career.

