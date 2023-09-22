logo
Post Malone offers guitar for local charity auction

Post Malone’s Martin Dwight Yoakam signature model could be yours…

post-malone-charity-auction@2000x1500

Image: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

 

American rapper and guitarist Post Malone has shown his humility as he offers up one of his guitars for a local charity auction.

In the city of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, the rapper has donated one of his guitars to raise money for Utah Honor Flights – an organisation that funds trips for war veterans to travel to Washington D.C. and see the war memorials.

“So many of them probably aren’t able to afford that trip themselves,” says Stephanie Harmon, Director of Utah’s Honour Flight to KSL News. “They maybe never got to hear all the thank yous and experience the appreciation so many of us as Americans have for them. That’s just the ultimate thank you to them.”

“I was like, no way [Post Malone is donating a guitar]. There is no way this is going to happen,” Harmon continues.

While the make and model of the guitar have not been publicised, it does appear to be a Martin Dwight Yoakam signature model, which can be seen in his radio appearance with Yoakam at Sirius XM Radio in 2018:

As well as the donation of the guitar, Post Malone also sent a message to the city.

“Hi guys, it’s Posty. And I live living here in Cottonwood Heights. It’s the most amazing place ever. I have had such a great time over these years and I love you guys, too,” exclaimed Malone in the short video.

You can see a snippet of it below:

The auction is taking place on the Cottonwood Heights Police Department’s Facebook Page. As of last night, the highest bid was $6,000 but it is expected to be much higher.

The bidding is open until 18 October 2023.

