Robbie Williams calls Matty Healy “the only commercially viable pop/rock star who is willing to be something other than beige”

In a world where most public figures pay extra attention to their tongue for fear of cancellation and backlash, Matty Healy is an anomaly.

It seems a regular occurrence that the 1975 frontman gets himself into hot water for his words or actions – take his very controversial protest at Kuala Lumpur’s Good Vibes festival, for example – but save for the odd apology here and there, he doesn’t seem to care all that much.

And it’s this stance that renders him, in Robbie Williams’ opinion, at least, one of the stand out musicians of our time.

In a new post on social media lamenting the “death of friction, danger and personality” in modern music, which he also labels as “boring” in its current form, the pop icon praises Healy at length.

“Matt Healy is the only commercially viable pop/rock star that I can see who is willing to be something other than beige. I really like Matt. He’s unhinged, super smart, super talented and willing to upset. Upsetting for a cause. The cause being a complicated inner life, a rebellious streak and boredom.”

Williams says he’s looking to take a leaf out of Healy’s book in his endeavours going forward, adding: “I’ve gotta get some of that energy back in my musical life. Like I say, ‘so many people to offend.’ I hope I have time to fit them all in. It’s time to take the piss again… and I’m looking forward to it.”

Matty Healy attracted the wrath of the Malaysian government when he kissed 1975 bassist Ross MacDonald onstage during a festival appearance in protest against the country’s anti-LGBT laws.

Shortly after, the band were ejected from Malaysia, and subsequently found themselves facing a class-action lawsuit after the Good Vibes festival was cancelled as a result of a directive from the Malaysian government.