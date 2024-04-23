Scott Weiland’s son releases his father’s final demo – after a blackmailer tried to extort him over its release

After apparently being blackmailed over their release, Scott Weiland’s son Noah has reworked some of his father’s unreleased vocals on his new song Time Will Tell.

Noah has followed his late father into music, for a while fronting the now-defunct band Suspect208, which also featured the offspring of Slash and Robert Trujillo, and has just released Time Will Tell, which is credited to both Noah and Scott, and features some of Scott’s previously unheard vocals.

He tells Rolling Stone that Scott had been working on an unfinished demo of the song before he died of an accidental overdose in 2015, but a blackmailer had been able to secure it and threatened to leak it online unless he gave him $2,000.

He wrote on Instagram yesterday (22 April), “Can’t believe I’m saying this right now but basically, I [have] been getting blackmailed by a random number that somehow has a very old version of a song I have with my father.

“And because of that, I am basically forced to release a song I had no intentions of releasing until way further into my career cause this coward really thinks I’m about to send them $2,000 to not leak it. So, I beat ‘em to the punch. Funny enough, I saw Time Will Tell written on a bathroom wall the day I got that text, maybe my dad thought it was time?

“After years of struggling with addiction, homelessness, people hiding my dad’s money, liars, backstabbers, growing up too fast, losing my bro Gio, old friends turned foes, I [have] been through a lot but the person I was years ago is far from who I am now.”

He also reveals to Rolling Stone that he’s “almost positive” he knows who’s been blackmailing him. He says, “If I’m correct then it’s one of my old best friends who’s super jealous of me, so I’d rather just let them sit back and watch.” He doesn’t elaborate any further on the suspected identity of the blackmailer.

You can check out the track below: