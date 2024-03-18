Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel dies at 73

Cockney Rebel guitarist and bandleader Steve Harley has died at the age of 73, his family have confirmed via his Facebook page.

“We are devastated to announce that Steve, our wonderful husband, father and grandfather, has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side,” the post reads.

“Steve took enormous comfort from all of his fans’ well wishes during his battle, and we know he would want to thank you all deeply for your love and support throughout his career, and during his battle to the end.”

Harley revealed in December that he was battling a “nasty cancer”, and said last month that he could not commit to performing any concerts in 2024 as a result.

“We know he will be desperately missed by countless friends, family and devoted fans all over the world,” the post continues, “and we ask that you respectfully allow us privacy to grieve.”

While they had several hiatuses between forming in the early ‘70s and the present day, Steve Harley led the glam rock outfit throughout its whole tenure.

The band released six albums: two under the Cockney Rebel moniker – The Human Menagerie (1973) and The Psychomodo (1974) – and four as Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel: The Best Years of Our Lives (1975), Timeless Flight (1976), Love’s a Prima Donna (1976) and The Quality of Mercy (2005).

Their biggest hit was Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), which featured on The Best Years of Our Lives.

In addition to Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley also enjoyed a successful solo career, under which he released six albums, and featured on songs by The Alan Parsons Project, Rick Wakeman and T. Rex.