logo
News

Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel dies at 73

Harley revealed in December 2023 that he was battling a “nasty cancer”.

Steve Harley performing onstage

Credit: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Cockney Rebel guitarist and bandleader Steve Harley has died at the age of 73, his family have confirmed via his Facebook page.

“We are devastated to announce that Steve, our wonderful husband, father and grandfather, has passed away peacefully at home, with his family by his side,” the post reads.

“Steve took enormous comfort from all of his fans’ well wishes during his battle, and we know he would want to thank you all deeply for your love and support throughout his career, and during his battle to the end.”

Harley revealed in December that he was battling a “nasty cancer”, and said last month that he could not commit to performing any concerts in 2024 as a result.

“We know he will be desperately missed by countless friends, family and devoted fans all over the world,” the post continues, “and we ask that you respectfully allow us privacy to grieve.”

We are devastated to announce that Steve, our wonderful husband, father and grandfather, has passed away peacefully at…

Posted by Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel on Sunday, March 17, 2024

While they had several hiatuses between forming in the early ‘70s and the present day, Steve Harley led the glam rock outfit throughout its whole tenure.

The band released six albums: two under the Cockney Rebel moniker – The Human Menagerie (1973) and The Psychomodo (1974) – and four as Steve Harley & Cockney Rebel: The Best Years of Our Lives (1975), Timeless Flight (1976), Love’s a Prima Donna (1976) and The Quality of Mercy (2005).

Their biggest hit was Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me), which featured on The Best Years of Our Lives.

In addition to Cockney Rebel, Steve Harley also enjoyed a successful solo career, under which he released six albums, and featured on songs by The Alan Parsons Project, Rick Wakeman and T. Rex.

Related Artists

Cockney RebelSteve Harley

Trending Now

1

Harmony Jupiter Thinline review – is this the best value American-made guitar on the market?

2

What guitar does Taylor Swift use? The varied and unique instruments of The Eras Tour

3

“I knew I had something special”: Bill Ryder-Jones on how he made one of 2024’s most captivating records

4

Meet SPIDER: the catholic school girl turned rockstar who’s the ultimate DIY artist

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.