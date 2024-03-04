“I know I’m a mental case. It’s very charming that Rich thinks he’s not”: The Black Crowes’ Chris Robinson discusses his relationship with his brother

Chris and Rich Robinson of The Black Crowes have had a few disagreements over the years, and in a new interview with Classic Rock, they discuss their relationship.

When asked what they love each other for most, guitarist Rich says, “I guess this is more of a youthful thing, but it’s more the times when he recognises the brother in me. Not a little brother, but a brother, and the fact we’re in this together and we’ve done this together. Also, his ability to just be him. Chris will walk into war. He’ll jump straight in, and I’ve always appreciated that about him.”

Meanwhile, his vocalist brother Chris says, “I love that he doesn’t realise how crazy he is, too. I know I’m a mental case. It’s very charming that Rich thinks he’s not. I love my brother because he’s incredibly sweet and very sincere. He’s a very special musician. I love his sensitivity. Showbiz wants to take that away from you at all costs, and Rich has never let it happen. I think that’s really wonderful.”

The Robinson brothers also discuss whether they have any regrets from when they didn’t speak to each other. Rich announced that The Black Crowes were to disband in January 2015, before announcing in late 2019 that they had resolved their differences.

Rich explains that he doesn’t really have regrets, as they “needed that time” away to get to where they are now: “Sometimes you need silence to be able to stop and truly see something clearly. What it did for me, it also gave me my own experiences through which to really figure out my part in all of it.”

He also says that he came back into the band as more confident, and as a “whole person”.

Chris echoes the younger Robinson’s thoughts, that “it had to be the way it was to get us to where we are,” and explains that his brother had things going on in his personal life – including “a medical thing.”

He continues, “Rich had his own family and everything, but I’m sure he was scared, and I was his brother, and I wasn’t there for him. That hurt. But I’m an adult, and I can live with it, and make up for it. It won’t happen again. We’re there for each other. We hardly ever talk on the phone, but I love to cook, and he calls if ever he wants a recipe.”

There’s a new album from The Black Crowes out later this month, Happiness Bastards, which arrives 15 March. It’s the band’s first studio album since 2010’s Croweology.