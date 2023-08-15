“This motherf**ker better know the song!”: Watch Dave Grohl summon Michael Bublé for a guest performance with Foo Fighters

After flying Bublé in from Argentina, Grohl shows there really is no such thing as a joke too far.

Dave Grohl concluded a long-running joke with the Foo Fighters this weekend by inviting pop-jazz singer Michael Bublé up on stage to sing.

For those that don’t know, Foo Fighters’ drummer Josh Freese has played with a long list of people, ranging from his main band The Vandals, to Nine Inch Nails, and you guessed it, Michael Bublé.

As a result, during some of the Fighters’ recent sets, they’ve been performing a medley of tracks that Freese has played on, and as a joke, Grohl has been inviting fans from the audience to play the Bublé 2009 hit, Haven’t Met You Yet.

And this joke was very nicely concluded on Saturday (12 August), as during the band’s headlining set at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco, Grohl performed his typical act of picking out a “superfan” audience member holding an “I love Bublé” sign, before jokingly muttering the words “This motherfucker better know the song.”

To the audience’s surprise, the “motherfucker” in question, was Buble himself.

“I’m just gonna tell you something,” explains Grohl, ”and I’ll make it fucking clear because we don’t have a lot of time, for real, we’ve been doing that thing where people from the audience come up and say ‘I know that fucking song,’ and they walk up and they know the first verse, they don’t know it.”

“So this bad-ass motherfucker – and I’m not even kidding – flew in today from Argentina to fucking sing that song to you guys. Because there’s no such thing as taking a joke too far.”

You can watch the glorious moment that was captured by a fan below: