logo
News

Watch Tom Morello’s 12-year-old son nail Killing In The Name during Rage Against The Machine soundcheck

Roman Morello even played the same 1982 Fender ‘Sendero Luminoso’ Telecaster that his dad used on the original song.

Tom Morello

Tom Morello of Rage Against The Machine. Credit: Roberto Serra/Getty

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Tom Morello‘s 12-year-old son Roman has been widely praised for his impressive take on Rage Against The Machine‘s Killing In The Name.

Morello shared footage to Instagram of his son playing the iconic Rage track that was filmed while the band was on tour last year. The band were soundchecking in an empty arena and Roman played lead on the song, with his father’s bandmates Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk backing him up. Roman even played the same 1982 Fender ‘Sendero Luminoso’ Telecaster that his father used on the original song.

“Upon our Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction I’d like to say thank you to all the Rage Against the Machine fans who over the course of 30+ years have been the heart and soul of the music,” Morello writes in the clip’s accompanying caption.

“One of my favourite memories is my son Roman (who became a fan on tour) rocking Killing In The Name with Tim & Brad at a soundcheck in 2022.

“I have such love and gratitude and appreciation for all our fans who continue to be an inspiration, generation after generation.”
Even Slash was impressed, as he commented below Morello’s post: “This fn awesome.”

Check it out below:

Morello told Rolling Stone earlier this year that he had been “very inspired” by his  son.

“I’ve been relegated to being the rhythm guitar player in my family now because my 11-year-old can shred circles around me,” he says. “I’ve been inspired by him. He’s been writing some riffs, and I’ve been writing some riffs. It’s been fun.”

Meanwhile, he was the only member of Rage Against The Machine to turn up to accept the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

He began his acceptance speech by thanking his bandmates and the “musical chemistry” they’ve shared over the years.

“Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall,” he said.

“My perspective is that tonight is a great opportunity to celebrate the music and the mission of the band—to celebrate the fifth member of the band, which is Rage Against the Machine’s incredible fans. The only reason we are here and the best way to celebrate this music is for you to carry on that mission and that message.”

“The lesson I learn from Rage fans is that music can change the world,” the guitarist continued. “Daily, I hear from fans who have been affected by our music and in turn have affected the world in significant ways. Organisers, activists, public defenders, teachers, the presidents of Chile and Finland have all spent time in our mosh pit.”

Related Artists

Rage Against The MachineTom Morello

Trending Now

1

Shergold Telstar ST14 review – one of the best new budget guitars of 2023

2

Fender Highway Series Dreadnought: another bold new step for Fender guitar design

3

“If you’re in a band you should always be in your favorite band” Hotline TNT on bringing shoegaze to a new generation

4

A Brief History of Jackson Guitars

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E3: Christone ‘Kingfish’ Ingram

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E2: Jared James Nichols

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E7: Crazy Tube Circuits Sidekick Jr

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.