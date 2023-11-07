Watch Tom Morello’s 12-year-old son nail Killing In The Name during Rage Against The Machine soundcheck

Tom Morello‘s 12-year-old son Roman has been widely praised for his impressive take on Rage Against The Machine‘s Killing In The Name.

Morello shared footage to Instagram of his son playing the iconic Rage track that was filmed while the band was on tour last year. The band were soundchecking in an empty arena and Roman played lead on the song, with his father’s bandmates Tim Commerford and Brad Wilk backing him up. Roman even played the same 1982 Fender ‘Sendero Luminoso’ Telecaster that his father used on the original song.

“Upon our Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction I’d like to say thank you to all the Rage Against the Machine fans who over the course of 30+ years have been the heart and soul of the music,” Morello writes in the clip’s accompanying caption.

“One of my favourite memories is my son Roman (who became a fan on tour) rocking Killing In The Name with Tim & Brad at a soundcheck in 2022.

“I have such love and gratitude and appreciation for all our fans who continue to be an inspiration, generation after generation.”

Even Slash was impressed, as he commented below Morello’s post: “This fn awesome.”

Check it out below:

Morello told Rolling Stone earlier this year that he had been “very inspired” by his son.

“I’ve been relegated to being the rhythm guitar player in my family now because my 11-year-old can shred circles around me,” he says. “I’ve been inspired by him. He’s been writing some riffs, and I’ve been writing some riffs. It’s been fun.”

Meanwhile, he was the only member of Rage Against The Machine to turn up to accept the band’s induction into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame.

He began his acceptance speech by thanking his bandmates and the “musical chemistry” they’ve shared over the years.

“Like most bands, we have differing perspectives on a lot of things, including being inducted into the Rock Hall,” he said.

“My perspective is that tonight is a great opportunity to celebrate the music and the mission of the band—to celebrate the fifth member of the band, which is Rage Against the Machine’s incredible fans. The only reason we are here and the best way to celebrate this music is for you to carry on that mission and that message.”

“The lesson I learn from Rage fans is that music can change the world,” the guitarist continued. “Daily, I hear from fans who have been affected by our music and in turn have affected the world in significant ways. Organisers, activists, public defenders, teachers, the presidents of Chile and Finland have all spent time in our mosh pit.”