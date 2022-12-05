Toyah and Robert Fripp back with chill cover of The Cardigans’ My Favourite Game for Sunday Lunch

This week’s Sunday Lunch sees musical couple Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp delivering a hearty cover of My Favourite Game by Swedish alt-rock band The Cardigans.
In typical Sunday Lunch fashion, the video features Willcox singing to the song’s first two verses and chorus as Fripp strums to its signature riff.
“The Lipsticks out and the duo cover an anthem from the Cardigans!!” reads the video caption.
Check out the performance below.
Written by The Cardigan guitarist Peter Svensson and lead singer Nina Persson, My Favourite Game was released in 1998 and found minor international success, reaching number three in Sweden and number 14 in the UK.
The song’s music video, starring Persson herself, caused much controversy when it was first released due to its depiction of car crashes and reckless driving. Many European channels, such as MTV UK, only played an edited version of the video where all the imagery of car crashes and reckless driving were removed to meet broadcast standards.
For those who can’t get enough of the pair’s kitchen shenanigans, Fripp and Toyah have confirmed that they will be taking Sunday Lunch on the road next year. Joined by Willcox’s Posh Pop Band, the Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 UK tour promises “the legendary artistic twists that both Robert and Toyah are renowned for.”
Tickets are now available. Check out the list of dates below.
September 2023
30 – Wimborne Tivoli
October 2023
01 – Cheltenham Town Hall
07 – Harrogate Royal Hall
08 – Whitley Bay Playhouse
09 – Salford The Lowry – Lyric Theatre
14 –Worthing Assembly Hall
16 – Liverpool Philharmonic Hall
19 – Bury St Edmunds The Apex
20 – Basingstoke The Anvil
21 – London Shepherds Bush Empire
25 – Buxton Opera House
26 – Shrewsbury Theatre Severn
28 – Swansea Grand Theatre
29 – Birmingham Town Hall