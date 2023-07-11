Trivium’s Paolo Gregoletto thinks nu metal is “a very, very bad genre”

Trivium bassist Paolo Gregoletto has sparked an online debate by revealing his thoughts on nu metal. Gregoletto expressed his dislike of the genre in a series of tweets. in which he said he thought the majority of nu metal bands, save for the genre’s biggest hitters, were “grim”.

“Nu metal, as a whole, was a very very bad genre. Once you get past the first layer or two of big bands that survived it gets very grim. Anyone saying otherwise is a sicko,” he wrote.

“I think you could take pretty much any other genre of metal down to the local level and still be like yea that’s very good,” he added. “[It was] Hell shit in the local scenes of 1999-2001”.

Gregoletto’s tweets divided opinion. One user replied: “Yeah.. bad take. Nu Metal was a gateway genre for a lot of people, myself included. Just cuz you don’t like it, doesn’t make it bad.”

In response to the fan, Gregoletto said: “Give me the best 5 that aren’t Korn, SOAD, Slipknot, Limp Bizkit, (don’t like them but respect their impact) Deftones, and? Anything new? I just don’t think it has much outside the big bands that stuck around.”

Meanwhile, another fan who agreed with him replied to his tweet with: “Everyone wants you to be wrong, whilst they know you are right. To be honest I can’t remember ever seeing a good nu metal band that weren’t cringy as fuck, apart from the obvious few”.

Gregoletto responded: “Yea, that’s my point. And yes stuff is subjective, but once you get past the real great stuff it’s a hard drop off unlike any other genre of metal besides like hair metal.”

Later, he tweeted in response to the flurry of replies: “I have very normie nu metal tastes I guess. I liked the big stuff and what I saw on TRL school in the late 90’s.”

At the time of writing, it appears that Gregoletto has since deleted his Twitter account.

Trivium will return to the UK for the Goblins and Wizards tour next month, playing a variety of intimate venues to conclude the cycle for their 2021 album In The Court of the Dragon.