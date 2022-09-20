Van Halen Stage erected in late guitarist’s hometown of Pasadena

A Van Halen Stage dedicated to Eddie Van Halen has been erected in the late guitarist’s hometown of Pasadena.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new stage was held over the weekend (17 September) alongside the opening of the new Playhouse Village Park in the city where the band was formed 50 years ago.

Interestingly, Blabbermouth notes that the stage in the park was initially set to be named after the late guitarist (following a city-wide survey to solicit for suggestions), but the Van Halen family “requested that the stage area be named for the entire Van Halen band” instead.

Speaking to Pasadena Now, Mayor Victor Gordo shared that as a young boy, he was “honoured” to serve the band margaritas whenever they visited the restaurant he was working at.

“As a young teen, I could not afford a concert ticket, but I was definitely a fan,” he added.

Council member Felicia Williams said of the occasion: “This event brings together history and community to celebrate a world-renowned artist. It’s not just the history of Eddie as a guitar legend, but also the challenges he faced growing up mixed race in Pasadena, which always spoke to me. And the community support and initiative to make this happen is inspiring. Thank you to everyone!”

Back in October 2021, a memorial plaque dedicated to the late Eddie Van Halen was unveiled after the guitarist had passed away from throat cancer on 6 October, 2020.

The plaque is currently located on a wall outside of the Pasadena Civic Auditorium, where the band had performed 14 times between 1975 and 1978.

Scroll on for more photos and videos chronicling the event:

