Wargasm announce long-awaited debut album, Venom

Wargasm have announced their long-awaited debut album, which will be released on 27 October.

The electronic rock duo, comprising Milkie Way and Sam Matlock, shared in a tweet on Sunday (16 July) that the album, titled Venom, is on the way. They said, “For the last 16 months we’ve spent every moment off the road in the studio creating the perfect debut album for Wargasm.

𝐕𝐄𝐍𝐎𝐌 – THE DEBUT ALBUM FROM WARGASM OUT OCT 27th 2023 X Pre-order before 4pm Tuesday for pre-sale tickets to the upcoming U.K. & Ireland headline tour.https://t.co/AXdNS3KNED pic.twitter.com/00SqgkJoSU — 𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐆𝐀𝐒𝐌 (@thisiswargasmuk) July 16, 2023

“Heavy, melodic, disgusting, honest, sexy, everything this band has experimented with since our inception has been pinned down on the anvil and hammered into shape, thrown at the wall, beaten into a more fucked up shape and gone back onto the anvil.

“Venom is us. This is ours and before the year clocks out this will be yours. Watch closely – you have no idea what’s gonna happen next.”

The London-based two-piece have also shared a new single, Do It So Good. They describe it as being a “taste of what’s to come”.

Wargasm formed in 2018 after Way was working as a concert photographer and photographer Matlock in his previous band, Dead!. When Dead! disbanded later that year, Matlock approached Way with the idea of working on a new project. The following August, they released their debut single Post Modern Rhapsody. They then played their first live show a week later.

And last week, they also announced their biggest headline tour to date. It’ll see them travel across the UK and Ireland in November and December, culminating in a date at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on 16 December. They’ll also be playing venues in Birmingham, Glasgow, Manchester, Dublin, Bristol, Belfast, Nottingham and Southampton.

Also this year, they’re supporting Slipknot‘s Corey Taylor in the US and Babymetal and Royal Blood in the UK and Europe.