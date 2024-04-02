logo
News

Frankenstrat or Frankenstein? Wolfgang Van Halen confirms official name of Eddie Van Halen’s legendary guitar

“Dad never really had a name for it, it’s just what people called it.”

Eddie Van Halen Kramer Frankenstrat

Eddie Van Halen live onstage in 1984 with his Kramer Frankenstrat guitar. Image: Ross Marino/Getty Images

 
When you purchase through affiliate links on Guitar.com, you may contribute to our site through commissions. Learn more.

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

Let it be known that Wolfgang Van Halen has officially put an end to the age-old “Frankenstein” vs “Frankenstrat” debate surrounding his father Eddie Van Halen’s legendary guitar.

The rocker recently appeared on Foo Fighters guitarist Chris Shiflett’s Shred With Shifty podcast, where he was asked whether the iconic instrument is in fact named “Frankenstein” or “Frankenstrat”.

“Officially, on the case, it says Frankenstein,” Wolfgang explains, “but people call it whatever they want.”

He adds that Eddie was never all too concerned about the guitar’s name, saying “Dad never really had a name for it, it’s just what people called it.”

“But officially on the case, for the nerds that really want to know, it says ‘Frankenstein,’ so that’s what I say.”

During the chat, Wolfgang also reflects on the guitar’s evolution over the years, including how at one point his father “put a floating trem on it but he didn’t like that it went back so he wedged a quarter” into the guitar’s body.

“He drilled a quarter and put it in there – It’s still there,” Wolfgang adds.

As for the most recent big mod that the Frankenstein has received, Wolfgang reckons that it’s “most likely the bridge”: “The Floyd [Rose] looks like it’s from this century,” he says. The strings were apparently last changed in 2015 as well.

Check out the interview below.

Speaking about using his dad’s gear to record Mammoth WVH’s second studio album, Mammoth II, Wolfgang said that “When I started making the album I thought it would be fun to use a different guitar of his for every solo. But then it turned into, ‘Let’s just boil it down to one moment that feels really special.’”

He added that it felt “really special” to celebrate by using the Frankenstein and the original Marshall through one of Eddie’s OG Marshall cabs from Van Halen’s club days at the same time.

“It was like having my dad right there with me.”

Related Artists

Eddie Van HalenWolfgang Van Halen

Trending Now

1

Fender Vintera II Bass VI review – is this the ultimate bass for guitar players?

2

Taylor 314ce LTD review – a fitting tribute to 50 years of innovation

3

“There is anger in our music because it’s a valid emotion” Bob Vylan on embracing the power of real amps and crafting punk with meaning

4

Meet Noah Levine: the 21-year Berklee dropout touring the world with Noah Kahan

Guitar.com Originals

60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E21: Beetronics Abelha

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E6: Corey Taylor

Watch Now
All Episodes
Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E6: Alfie Templeman

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The world’s leading authority and resource for all things guitar.

© 2024 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.