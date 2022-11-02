Yo La Tengo to return with new album This Stupid World next year

Indie/shoegaze royalty Yo La Tengo are set to continue their decades-long streak of releasing a new album every few years, with This Stupid World set to arrive in February 2023.

This Stupid World is the band’s 17th record, and follows 2020’s We Have Amnesia Sometimes. Yo La Tengo have been going for almost four decades now, having formed in 1984. Their relentless release schedule began with 1986’s Ride The Tiger and hasn’t really stopped since, with seldom more than a two- or three-year gap between albums.

This Stupid World is entirely self-produced and engineered by the band, and a release describes it as “the most live-sounding Yo La Tengo album in years. At the base of nearly every track is the trio playing all at once, giving everything a right-now feel.

“Take the signature combination of hypnotic rhythm and spontaneous guitar on Sinatra Drive Breakdown, or the steady chug of Tonight’s Episode, a blinkered tunnel of forward-moving sound. There’s an immediacy to the music, as if the distance between the first pass and the final product has become more direct. “

Take a listen to the first single from the album, Fallout, Bellow.

This Stupid World is being joined by an extensive tour of the US, UK, and Europe, kicking off on 15 February 2023 in Seattle, and concluding on 3 May in Bilbao, Spain. This Stupid World will be released on 10 February.

This Stupid World Tracklist:

1. Sinatra Drive Breakdown

2. Fallout

3. Tonight’s Episode

4. Aselestine

5. Until It Happens

6. Apology Letter

7. Brain Capers

8. This Stupid World

9. Miles Away