logo
News

Paul Stanley gifts the Gibson Flying V he used at final Kiss show to high-profile vintage guitar dealer

The priceless piece of rock and roll history was gifted to Matt of Matt’s Guitar Shop at the end of their climactic final show at Madison Square Garden.

Paul Stanley performing live

Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

A lucky Kiss fan has been given the gift of a lifetime – the sleek, ebony Gibson Flying V played onstage by Paul Stanley during the glam rockers’ final ever concerts.

The custom electric guitar played a key role in Kiss’s triumphant End Of The Road farewell tour, with Stanley whipping out the V for bangers Say Yeah and Cold Gin during their final show at Madison Square Garden.

While the instrument is a piece of music history, Stanley decided it would be better served in the hands of another eager guitarist – and thus it was gifted to vintage guitar dealer Matt, owner of Matt’s Guitar Shop. And on Instagram, Matt has gushed about his fresh Gibson, lovingly gifted to him by the rock legend.

“I can’t thank you enough the one and only Paul Stanley from Kiss for having me and my team at the very last Kiss show at Madison Square Garden,” he writes. “Can’t thank him enough as well for this beautiful Gibson Flying V Paul used the last show for [a] couple of songs and extensively for countless concerts with Kiss during the last tour!”

“Thank you Paul, you are a true class act,” he praises.

The guitar would undoubtedly shift for a hefty sum if Matt decided to sell it – but he’s keeping his hands on it for now. “This guitar will stay in my private collection,” he says, excitedly noting that it “sounds amazing”.

With Stanley giving away his Flying V, it makes the reality of Kiss’s farewell all the more real. It seems Kiss’s days of devilishly high platform stompers and maniacal make-up are well and truly behind them.

But not for their digital selves… 

While the rockers themselves have called it a day, the surprise announcement of their digital immortality served as a parting gift to us all. Designed by ABBA Voyage creators Pophouse Entertainment, KISS have been fully immortalised in digital form. With fully-fledged concerts set to take place in future, their avatar selves are set to carry on KISS’ legacy, ensuring the glam rockers will truly ‘rock and roll all night’ until the end of days.

Related Artists

KISSPaul Stanley

Trending Now

1

“It fits like a glove” Shawn Mendes on what makes his signature Martin guitar a truly unique instrument

2

The hidden guitar genius of the Beach Boys: five essential tracks for guitar lovers

3

Intensive Care Audio Vena Cava Filter review: Your new prescription for swoopy squawky soundscapes?

4

PRS SE Silver Sky Maple review – how much difference does a maple fingerboard really make?

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.