Paul Stanley gifts the Gibson Flying V he used at final Kiss show to high-profile vintage guitar dealer

A lucky Kiss fan has been given the gift of a lifetime – the sleek, ebony Gibson Flying V played onstage by Paul Stanley during the glam rockers’ final ever concerts.

The custom electric guitar played a key role in Kiss’s triumphant End Of The Road farewell tour, with Stanley whipping out the V for bangers Say Yeah and Cold Gin during their final show at Madison Square Garden.

While the instrument is a piece of music history, Stanley decided it would be better served in the hands of another eager guitarist – and thus it was gifted to vintage guitar dealer Matt, owner of Matt’s Guitar Shop. And on Instagram, Matt has gushed about his fresh Gibson, lovingly gifted to him by the rock legend.

“I can’t thank you enough the one and only Paul Stanley from Kiss for having me and my team at the very last Kiss show at Madison Square Garden,” he writes. “Can’t thank him enough as well for this beautiful Gibson Flying V Paul used the last show for [a] couple of songs and extensively for countless concerts with Kiss during the last tour!”

“Thank you Paul, you are a true class act,” he praises.

The guitar would undoubtedly shift for a hefty sum if Matt decided to sell it – but he’s keeping his hands on it for now. “This guitar will stay in my private collection,” he says, excitedly noting that it “sounds amazing”.

With Stanley giving away his Flying V, it makes the reality of Kiss’s farewell all the more real. It seems Kiss’s days of devilishly high platform stompers and maniacal make-up are well and truly behind them.

But not for their digital selves…

While the rockers themselves have called it a day, the surprise announcement of their digital immortality served as a parting gift to us all. Designed by ABBA Voyage creators Pophouse Entertainment, KISS have been fully immortalised in digital form. With fully-fledged concerts set to take place in future, their avatar selves are set to carry on KISS’ legacy, ensuring the glam rockers will truly ‘rock and roll all night’ until the end of days.