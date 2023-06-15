Attention Peter Frampton fans: Seymour Duncan just launched pickups celebrating his best-selling album

Modelled on Frampton’s own humbuckers, the Frampton Comes Alive set celebrates the guitarist’s 1976 live album of the same name.

Seymour Duncan has unveiled three limited-edition pickup sets celebrating the 40-years Maricela “MJ” Juarez has managed the company’s Custom Shop.

Included in the lineup are the Joker Strat set – a trio of single coils which pay homage to the Steve Miller Band’s 1973 album, The Joker – and the Pete Anderson Working Class Tele set, a recreation of the pickups in the country guitarist’s 1959 Telecaster.

But the real star of the lineup has to be the Frampton Comes Alive humbucker set which, you guessed it, celebrates the guitarist’s 1976 live album, Frampton Comes Alive!, which also happens to be one of the best-selling live albums of all time.

Channeling Frampton’s instantly recognisable guitar tone, the Frampton Comes Alive humbuckers are modelled Frampton’s own pickups, with Alnico 2 magnets and a “vintage” output.

Additionally, the first 160 sets to be sold have been signed by Frampton and Juarez, and a portion of each set’s $375 price tag will be donated to both The Peter Frampton Myositis Research Fund, and Notes for Notes, an organisation that offers young people free access to musical instruments, tuition and studio environments.

Elsewhere, the new Joker Strat single-coils are reportedly wound in the same manner Juarez has been winding Miller’s personal pickups for decades – and feature Miller’s signature on the cover of each pickup, and a “Joker” mask on each pickup’s bottom plate. Price-wise, the Joker Strat set clocks in at $355.

And the last of the three new sets, the Pete Anderson Working Class Tele set, features pickups with a vintage output wind and Alnico 5 magnets. Like the Frampton Comes Alive set, the first 160 sets have been signed by both Anderson and Juarez. They come with a price tag of $300.

Like the Frampton Comes Alive set, a portion of the proceeds of the Joker Strat set and Pete Anderson Working Class Tele set will go towards Notes for Notes. For more information, head to Seymour Duncan.

Seymour Duncan has been on a roll as of late; the company, earlier this month, also launched four new products: an Eddie Van Halen inspired single-coil set, a new humbucker, the Exciter, a signature bridge humbucker for guitarist Warren DeMartini, and a signature set for Testament’s Alex Skolnick.