PRS claims its ‘Telecasters’ were it’s best selling guitars of 2023, beating even the Silver Sky

As music fans around the world were sharing their Spotify Wrapped and Apple Replay playlist, PRS got in on the act and revealed something quite interesting. That the newly launched NF 53 and Myles Kennedy models have become PRS’s best selling US guitars of 2023.

In a post on Instagram PRS revealed that despite only launching in June, the NF53 and Myles Kennedy models were their biggest sellers of the year, beating the phenomenon that is the John Mayer Silver Sky into third place.

The existence of the ‘PRS Telecaster’ had been a hotly debated topic in guitar culture in the lead up to its official release at GearFest, with many fans seemingly not sold on the concept, but that hasn’t seemed to hurt interest in the new single-cut body shape.

PRS’ first ever model, the Custom 24, came in fourth, with the Modern Eagle V rounding things off fittingly in fifth place. It’s possible of course that these aren’t official sales figures but at the same time… why do the post if they aren’t?

Of course, this is presumably purely relating to PRS’s US-made instruments – if you added in the mass-produced SE line into the equation there’s no doubt the Silver Sky or one of PRS’s other affordable electrics would come up tops.

The PRS Wrapped also revealed the most popular finish options for PRS guitars for 2023, and it was hear that the Silver Sky did win out, with the latest off-white Moc Sand finish coming in ahead of the grain-showcasing ‘Black Doghair’ of the NF53 in second.

Presumably Moc Sand’s success has something to do with the ‘Dead Spec’ Silver Sky that was launched last month and only comes in that finish.

The company closed off their announcement with another interesting note, that they spent a whopping 219,316 minutes (over 3,600 hours) making guitars this year at the Maryland factory where Paul Reed Smith’s name is quite literally, on the street.

