“A reunion definitely could happen. It’s just a question of when everybody’s ready to go do it”: Richie Sambora on potential Bon Jovi reunion

Back in September, Richie Sambora claimed that there was a “demand” for his return to Bon Jovi. Now, the guitarist has made some comments which allude to his potential reunion with the band.

In an interview with People, Sambora discusses the prospect of him returning to the band for a tour over 10 years after his departure.

“There’s a documentary that’s being done about the band and stuff that I’ve participated in, and people want to come see us play, and it’s going to make everybody happy,” Sambora says. “I mean, essentially, that’s why you do it at this point.”

He continues: “I think that we wrote a lot of songs that changed a lot of people’s lives just by letting them have a good time. I know that’s what music did to me… kept me company. And I hope that I can reflect that in what I do.

“So yeah, [a reunion] definitely could happen. It’s just a question of when everybody’s ready to go do it. It will be a big, massive kind of undertaking.”

Sambora admits that he’s “not sure” when such a reunion could take place, adding, “It’s got to be right, that’s all”.

“It’s time to do it, though,” he says. “This is our 40th anniversary, but I feel younger than ever. I’m having a ball.”

On the lasting love of Bon Jovi among the band’s fanbase, Sambora says: “That goes to show you, music is the international language. And it lasts a lifetime.

“People love to go back and hear the scrapbook of their lives. And somehow I’ve been a conduit to that very, very luckily and a lot of hard work too.”

Rumours of a Bon Jovi reunion have swirled for some months now. Do Sambora’s new comments indicate that we may be closer than ever? Who knows, but we can only keep our fingers crossed.