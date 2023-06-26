Robert Fripp and Toyah cover themselves in cream while covering Cream

The latest installment of Sunday Lunch is as ridiculous as we’ve come to expect.

Thought you’d seen the last of Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox’s Sunday Lunch antics? Think again.

The husband and wife duo have nurtured such a name for themselves with their ridiculous YouTube cover videos that they played Glastonbury’s Acoustic Stage yesterday.

But it’s back to regular scheduled programming for the couple as they embark on their latest Sunday Lunch outing, covering Cream, while covering themselves in cream. The joke’s a little meta and highbrow, so don’t feel bad if you don’t get it.

In the video, the pair appear – Fripp in a shirt and tie, and Toyah in a black latex suit, because what else did you expect – before offering a rendition of Sunshine of Your Love.

The mayhem only really ensues, though, when Toyah breaks open a tub of dairy cream, and begins pouring it over herself. Fripp finds himself in the firing line, but Toyah is kind enough to let him remove his guitar first. Watch the “performance” below.

Last year, Robert Fripp spoke to The Telegraph about his and his wife’s Sunday Lunch antics, saying: “At age 76, why should I give a fuck?”

“My wife insists performers have a responsibility to lift people’s spirits in hard times. Do I respect that? My answer is yes, completely and utterly I do… I’m not sure if that meets a criteria of serving what is highest in music, but for me, it’s a real undertaking that I respect. And I am quite prepared to strap on a guitar and rock out to a classic riff in order to achieve it.”

Robert Fripp and Toyah recently announced a run of UK Sunday Lunch Rock Party tour dates for the autumn, kicking off on September 30 at the Tivoli Theatre in Wimbourne, UK. Whether things will get quite as messy at the live shows remains to be seen.

To see more from the pair, head to Toyah’s official YouTube channel.