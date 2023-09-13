logo
Shop asks for prized custom Jackson guitar back after theft caught on camera

Have you seen this guitar?

jackson-stolen-guitar@2000x1500

Legacy Tattoo Ogden

 

A shop in Utah, USA, has asked for a thief to return its prized guitar after it was stolen in a smash-and-grab.

Legacy Tattoo in the city of Ogden, Utah, was the victim of a crime on Monday morning (11 September), as the guitar that sits at the front of their shop was stolen after a thief smashed the windows and stole the treasured instrument.

The guitar in question is a custom Jackson that was gifted during a tattoo expo after winning Best In Show. Safe to say, there is a huge amount of sentimental attachment to this axe.

The model of the guitar has not been confirmed, but it appears to be a JS Series Dinky in a custom white and earth tone finish.

In an appeal to the public, one of the artists at the studio shared information of the break-in on social media.

“In the early AM hours, (2:31 am/3:31 am) on 9/11/23 our shop Legacy Tattoo was broken into. They shattered our front window, not only ruined some of our art pieces by Madi on display but they took our artist Derek’s best of show trophy guitar out of the window! Derek’s guitar is very distinct. It’s a custom Jackson. We have little footage but we’re working on making it clearer! Any info would be greatly appreciated!”

Legacy Tattoo are also offering a reward for any information, as well as the safe return of the guitar.

The moment that the guitar was stolen was captured on camera, and can be seen below:

