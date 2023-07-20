Tom DeLonge launches new signature Strat – but it’s not the one we were expecting…

A revamped Daphne Blue Fender Strat is nowhere to be seen – yet…

Earlier this month, Blink-182 star Tom DeLonge posted a photo to Instagram, seemingly teasing the return of his classic Daphne Blue signature Fender Stratocaster.

The post – captioned with a smiling emoji in sunglasses – saw DeLonge posing and, of course, flipping the bird with an apparently freshly finished guitar in hand, prompting fans to urge him to “bring that bad boy back”. The guitarist was even wearing a cap that was the same colour as the guitar, which many found unlikely to be a coincidence.

Now, we’re sorry to be the bearer of bad news – or, at least, not the bearer of good news: a revamped Daphne Blue DeLonge Strat is nowhere to be seen, but the guitarist has just unveiled another new guitar. Trouble is it’s absolutely tiny.

Emerging on the website of To The Stars, the science and aerospace company founded by DeLonge, is a new miniature replica of the guitar he used in the music video for Blink-182’s Dammit.

The (mini) guitar is a 1:4 scale replica of the Dammit guitar, and is handcrafted from solid wood with metal tuning keys. Each model also comes with an adjustable A-frame stand and a Fender guitar case-inspired box.

“Immortalized in Blink-182’s legendary music video Dammit from the 1997 album Dude Ranch, an officially licensed miniature replica of Tom DeLonge’s white, stickered Dammit Fender guitar is now available for you to bring home,” writes To The Stars.

Just so there’s no confusion, the company adds: “While this Tom DeLonge guitar looks cool, it is not playable – it is a rad art piece to put on display.”

We know you were eagerly anticipating the return of Tom DeLonge’s signature Fender Strat, but this miniature Dammit guitar is only £42, so at least there’s that.

For more info, head to To The Stars.