Hear Tom Morello shred up a storm in Alice Cooper’s new single, White Line Frankenstein

Alice Cooper has tapped Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello for his latest single, White Line Frankenstein, which is taken from his forthcoming album, Road.

Following the singer’s latest single, I’m Alice, White Line Frankenstein is a hard-riffin’ rocker for the road, and finds Morello up to his usual six-string tricks, including a blazing bluesy solo with a helping of dual harmonised leads. Listen below.

On the track, Alice Cooper says: “White Line Frankenstein is a monster that we created. It’s a truck driver who’s been out there a long time. He’s the king of the road. He doesn’t live in a house. He lives in that truck.”

“In the song, this surreal tough guy is driving on white lines for his whole life. So, White Line Frankenstein would be his CB handle. It’s monstrous and definitely a stage song.”

Cooper says that on his forthcoming 22nd solo album, he allowed his band – including, notably, Nita Strauss – to be “involved in the foundation of all the songs”.

“I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material,” he says. “When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Aside from Nita Strauss, Cooper’s band includes Ryan Roxie, Chuck Garric, Tommy Henrikson and Glen Sobel.

In other Tom Morello news, the RATM guitarist joined Guns N’ Roses legend Slash onstage at Graspop Metal Meeting last month for a spicy guitar battle in the form of Interstate 80, a solo-laden track lifted from Morello’s Comandante EP.