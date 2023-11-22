logo
News

You can get $700 off this Gibson Les Paul Pro V in this killer pre-Black Friday deal at Guitar Center

Guitar Center is offering a saving of almost 30 percent on the Desert Burst variant of the guitar.

Gibson Les Paul Pro V in Desert Burst

Gibson Les Paul Pro V in Desert Burst. Credit: Guitar Center

 

Want more Guitar.com breaking news as it happens? Follow us on Telegram.

We’re just days away from this year’s Black Friday, but there’s no reason at all to wait to grab yourself a killer bargain. Right now, Guitar Center is offering a massive $700 off the price of the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V. That’s nearly 30 percent off the usual asking price.

Well, more accurately, you can get $700 off the Desert Burst variant of the guitar, while you can still get a cool $500 off both Satin Iced Tea and Satin Wine Red colourways. The Les Paul Traditional Pro V’s usual asking price is $2,499, so even with the savings they’ll set you back the best part of two grand, but in Gibson Les Paul terms this is a steal.

So if you – or another guitarist in your life – has always dreamt of adding a Les Paul to the guitar collection, now’s the time to finally snap one up.

Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V
Credit: Guitar Center

The Trad Pro V has a lot in common features wise with the classic Les Paul, such as its mahogany body and neck with a carved maple top. It also has a weight-relieved body to make it more comfortable to play and hold, making it a great choice if the notoriously heavy classic Les Paul isn’t quite your style.

Furthermore, it also has an asymmetrical neck and rosewood fretboard with a compound radius, making it easier to play solos in higher registers.

Gibson Pro V Desert Burst body
Gibson Pro V Desert Burst body. Credit: Guitar Center/Getty

The guitar is also loaded with a pair of Tradbucker pickups and the humbucker is underwound in the neck position for a warm, organic sound. By contrast, the pickup in the bridge position is overwound in order to increase the output. In addition, the guitar features accompanying Alnico V magnets and  push/pull that performs a coil split or a coil tap to enable easy changes in tone. In coil-split mode, the treble tone push/pull toggles between the inner and outer coils, while alternatively, the rhythm tone push/pull can activate a phase switch.

So what are you waiting for? You could be playing a brand-new Gibson Les Paul this Christmas period. Head to Guitar Center now to grab yours.

Related Brands

GibsonGuitar Center

Related Tags

#Gibson

Trending Now

1

Fender Vintera II ‘50s Jazzmaster – is this the best Jazzmaster Fender has made in the last decade?

2

John Mayer on his Martin signature models “Guitars should continue to echo the design elements of the world around them”

3

Five Guided By Voices tracks that guitarists need to hear

4

EarthQuaker Devices Ledges Tri-Dimensional Reverberation Machine review: a refined three-mode reverb with huge range

Guitar.com Originals

Guitar Shopping

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest : Guitar Shopping S1E4: Black Pumas’ Adrian Quesada

Watch Now
All Episodes
60 Seconds

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest : 60 Seconds S1E8: Electro-Harmonix Pico Deep Freeze

Watch Now
All Episodes
My Guitars & Me

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest : My Guitars & Me S1E3: Sophie Lloyd

Watch Now
All Episodes
Stay Tuned...

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.