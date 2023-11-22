You can get $700 off this Gibson Les Paul Pro V in this killer pre-Black Friday deal at Guitar Center

We’re just days away from this year’s Black Friday, but there’s no reason at all to wait to grab yourself a killer bargain. Right now, Guitar Center is offering a massive $700 off the price of the Gibson Les Paul Traditional Pro V. That’s nearly 30 percent off the usual asking price.

Well, more accurately, you can get $700 off the Desert Burst variant of the guitar, while you can still get a cool $500 off both Satin Iced Tea and Satin Wine Red colourways. The Les Paul Traditional Pro V’s usual asking price is $2,499, so even with the savings they’ll set you back the best part of two grand, but in Gibson Les Paul terms this is a steal.

So if you – or another guitarist in your life – has always dreamt of adding a Les Paul to the guitar collection, now’s the time to finally snap one up.

The Trad Pro V has a lot in common features wise with the classic Les Paul, such as its mahogany body and neck with a carved maple top. It also has a weight-relieved body to make it more comfortable to play and hold, making it a great choice if the notoriously heavy classic Les Paul isn’t quite your style.

Furthermore, it also has an asymmetrical neck and rosewood fretboard with a compound radius, making it easier to play solos in higher registers.

The guitar is also loaded with a pair of Tradbucker pickups and the humbucker is underwound in the neck position for a warm, organic sound. By contrast, the pickup in the bridge position is overwound in order to increase the output. In addition, the guitar features accompanying Alnico V magnets and push/pull that performs a coil split or a coil tap to enable easy changes in tone. In coil-split mode, the treble tone push/pull toggles between the inner and outer coils, while alternatively, the rhythm tone push/pull can activate a phase switch.

So what are you waiting for? You could be playing a brand-new Gibson Les Paul this Christmas period. Head to Guitar Center now to grab yours.