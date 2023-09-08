60 Seconds S1E2: Positive Grid Spark GO

Positive Grid’s Spark series of amps have redefined what we’ve come to expect from practice amps, but the latest Spark GO iteration is barely bigger than a Coke can – can it reall still offer all the sonic performance of its bigger siblings?

In 60 seconds we’ll run through a variety of sounds created using the Spark GO and recorded using its built-in USB-C recording output – all the sounds your hearing are coming from this tiny little amp – impressed yet?

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

