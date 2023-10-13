60 Seconds S1E6: Chapman ML3 Pro X

Chapman Guitars has evolved a great deal as a brand over the last decade, but for many players the brand remains iconic for creating affordable and accessible electric guitars that are ready to shred.

This ML3 Pro X throws back to Chapman’s original DNA with a T-style body, Wilkinson hardware, Seymour Duncan pickups and a neck that is ready to rock – the perfect affordable shred machine?

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.