logo
Video

60 Seconds S1E6: Chapman ML3 Pro X

 

Chapman Guitars has evolved a great deal as a brand over the last decade, but for many players the brand remains iconic for creating affordable and accessible electric guitars that are ready to shred.

This ML3 Pro X throws back to Chapman’s original DNA with a T-style body, Wilkinson hardware, Seymour Duncan pickups and a neck that is ready to rock – the perfect affordable shred machine?

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.

Related Brands

Chapman Guitars

Trending Now

1

“If you let that fear stop you it will stop you in every way”: How Liz Phair made one of the 90s’ coolest indie albums that has stood the test of time

2

Fender FR12 cabinet review – making FRFR cabs socially acceptable

3

Hot Milk on perfecting the live sound, learning from the greats and crossing genre boundaries

4

A Brief History of Guild Guitars

5

Catalinbread Carbide review: a bold twist on a classic heavy metal machine

Guitar.com Originals

My Guitars & Me

We chat with artists globally about their favorite guitars and the stories they hold.

Latest: S1 E01 Miles Kane

Watch Now
All Episodes

Guitar Shopping

We take the world's most exciting guitarists to our favourite guitar stores for a bit of retail therapy…

Latest: S1 E2 Yard Act's Sam Shipstone

Watch Now
All Episodes

60 Seconds

All you need to know about essential guitar gear in 60s - no filler, just the important stuff.

Latest: Chapman ML3 Pro X

Watch Now
All Episodes

Stay Tuned...

More Guitar.com Originals coming soon - subscribe to always be in the know!

Subscribe
Join Our Mailing List & Get Exclusive DealsSign Up Now
logo

The destination for all things guitar.

© 2023 Guitar.com is part of NME Networks.