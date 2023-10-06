60 Seconds S1E5: Earthquaker Devices Ledges

The Ledges is Earthquaker Devices’ latest reverb pedal, with three modes of ambient goodness on-board it follows on from Earthquaker’s hugely popular and musical Afterneath reverb.

But does the guitar world really need another ambient reverb? Well, yes, obviously, but in 60 seconds you can get a taste of what it has to offer.⁣

About This Show

Sick of too much talking and waffle in your gear demos? In 60 seconds we’ll give you all the relevant information and useful sonic examples you’ll need to make an informed decision about a product – no cuts, no edits, just the important stuff.