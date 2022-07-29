My Guitar Story: Robert Jon & The Wreck on the new Eastman Juliet

On their recent sojourn across Europe, seminal blues-rock quintet Robert Jon & The Wreck were given the honour of being the first bands to use Eastman Guitars’ brand-new Juliet model on the road.

The Juliet in Henry James’s live arsenal features a lightweight one-piece okuome body, with a forearm carve and raised centre block that’s home to two Bare Knuckle Old Guard Low Wound P90s. “They let us try a few out and I really took to this model,” James admits. “It’s super ergonomic, sounds amazing and we’re really stoked.”

Alongside his beloved new Juliet is his 2020 Epiphone Firebird. James was enthused by the neck-through design of this particular model, and immediately felt at home with it. Incidentally, it features Seymour Duncan pickups and a Duesenberg Les Trem tailpiece alongside some personal cosemtic appointments.

The third instrument in James’s touring rig is another mini-humbucker equipped guitar, a Gibson 70s Tribute SG Special, tuned to Open E for slide work. The pickups in question are Lollar Imperials, paired with a GraphTech tune-o-matic style bridge which he puts on all of his hardtail guitars.

This is Henry James’s guitar story.

Robert Jon & The Wreck are currently on tour in the US.