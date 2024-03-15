Sam Fender teases a collaboration with The War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel

Sam Fender is teasing new music, and it looks as though he might be working with The War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel.

Fender had a busy January, releasing both the solo single Iris and Homesick, a collaboration with Noah Kahan, and there’s been plenty of speculation over potential new material from the Newcastle star.

NME reported that, on his Instagram Stories yesterday (14 March) Fender was at a studio in the US alongside Granduciel as well as a range of producers, engineers, and other musicians. Followers could also hear short snippets of the track before the posts expired.

However, Granduciel and Kahan aren’t the only musicians Fender has been working with of late. He appeared as one of Mark Knopfler’s Guitar Heroes on the track Going Home (Theme From Local Hero), released yesterday, alongside the likes of Eric Clapton, Slash, and Ronnie Wood.

And Knopfler had some kind words for his fellow Geordie, over 40 years his junior, saying, “He is the business, there is no doubt about that. As always, it is all based around the songs. He is the new local hero. Sam can go as far as he wants.”

Meanwhile, Fender has also been vocal about his support for the Restore The Music charity, which has just announced £180,000 in grants to the music departments of 11 state schools in London, Birmingham, Manchester, and his own Newcastle (per Music Week). He said, “I’m glad to support Restore The Music on this announcement about giving greater access to music to young people, especially as it has targeted Newcastle as a key city in need. Thank you RTM!

And what about Granduciel? Well, last month The War on Drugs announced a UK and EU tour this summer, including two dates at the Royal Albert Hall in July, as reported by NME. They’re also playing in North America as part of a joint headline tour with The National, with dates across the US, Canada, and Mexico announced for the autumn.